At this writing we are in a prolonged spell of cold weather. Gone are the longed for pleasant days of fall. Now winter is upon us.
As a boy I used to wonder how ducks could float around in the water on cold days, seemingly oblivious to the vagrancies of the cold winter days. Those birds would quack and move around in the water, actually enjoying the cold world around them.
Later on in life I became a professional taxidermist. After skinning so many ducks I finally learned their secret of floating around in water with no ill effects.
Ducks have a gland at the base of their tail feathers. This gland is about the size of a nickel and is called the pygial gland. This gland is full of oil, and when ducks preen their feathers they get this oil on the end of their bill. Then it is spread on the feathers of the body. This oil on the feathers actually waterproofs a duck completely.
I have actually poured water on a duck skin and it actually rolls off the feathers without penetrating them. Such a feat to me is remarkable, and it shows how each animal in the universe is created for survival in its own way.
So, when you see ducks swimming around in cold weather, don’t feel sorry for them. They are probably laughing at us because of all the heavy coats that we have to wear.
