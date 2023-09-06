About 12 years ago I embarked on a strange journey. I think it was strange because I know of no one else in this area who has taken up such a project. I decided that I wanted to study the wild flowers of this area, and it has been one of the most interesting things that I have ever done. To this day I have found 377 different flower species.
One hot day I was down close to the banks of Walker Creek, South of Tallapoosa, just off highway 100. As I was walking through a field I saw a weed about 3 feet high. It was topped with a crown of small white flowers that were clustered together. However, it was not the flowers that caught my attention, but it was the leaves. As they matured they grew around the stem of the plant, giving the appearance that the stem grew through the leaf. I was fascinated.
