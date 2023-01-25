When I was a boy one of my biggest joys was to go down to Green’s Creek and catch crayfish, (also called crawfish). Little did I know that one day my taxidermy shop would be close to the banks of that same creek.

The crayfish is called a crustacean, a water animal that has five legs on each side, the first having developed into a big set of nippers, or pinchers, as we used to call them. It has two long antennae on its head that aids it in living an underwater life. Their bulging eyes are quite noticeable.

