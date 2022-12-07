The largest hawk that we have in our area is the Red-Tailed Hawk. It is often called the rabbit hawk because that animal is one of the favorite prey animals of this bird.

The Red-Tailed Hawk is a big bird, with a wing span that is well over three feet. It is truly a formidable bird of prey, though often varying in color, in our area the adult bird is a mottled brown color on the top side while the breast is white with brown streaks. Adult birds have a red tail, while the younger birds lack the red tail. Adult females are larger than the male.

