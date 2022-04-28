Some people do not accept the writings of the Bible because of the miracles therein. They cannot accept the fact that Christ healed the blind man, turned water into wine, caused the stormy weather to cease, raised Lazarus from the dead, etc., etc. Those miracles are hard for some to believe.
However, there are miracles that happen all around us in nature, yet they are unknown to many people. For example, let’s use the persimmon tree. Most of us are familiar with this tree because of the delicious fruit that it bears in October, yet we are not familiar with how that fruit gets there.
Pine trees in the spring are a bane to many of us. Their pollen is everywhere, on our cars, houses, even on our clothes. Not to mention it causes many of us to have sinus and allergy problems. This pollen, carried by the wind, falls on newly formed cones, and fertilizes them.
Persimmon trees are different. The female flowers bloom on one tree, the male flowers on another tree. In other words there is a male tree and a female tree. The female tree is not pollinated by windblown pollen but by insects, mostly bees, which are attracted to the flowers of both trees by their abundant nectar and aroma. These insects go to the male flowers. They get the pollen from that flower on their feet and legs. They then are attracted to the nectar of the flowers on the female tree. When they go to these flowers, they deposit the male pollen onto the female flower. Then, the persimmon is formed.
Some years a female tree will be laden with persimmons; other years it may not have any. Maybe the frost killed the flowers, or maybe the insects didn’t do their job. Whatever the case, persimmon trees rely on insects in order to bear fruit.
To me, that is a miracle.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
