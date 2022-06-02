On occasion I have been asked about a little blue bird that we often see in the summertime. This striking-colored beauty is the indigo bunting, less than 6-inches long, and blue all over. In fact, if the sunlight hits it just right it can look like it is colored black.
The indigo bunting belongs to a family of birds called the Fringillidae. Birds in this family all have thick bills. Another member of this same family is our cardinal, or redbird, which we know has that thick bill. This bill allows the birds to crack open seeds, fruits and berries, and to eat insects as well.
No bird outside of the tropics has such a peculiar blue color as the male indigo. It actually is a deep colored ultramarine blue, not like the blue color of our own eastern bluebird. There is no way to confuse it with any other bluish-colored bird. The female is a muted brown color on the top side and has a breast that is brownish white.
I have heard the male indigo singing from the very top of a tree or telephone pole, even on a hot day in July, and the heat seemed not to bother him at all. They prefer to inhabit pastures, open fields, scrub wood edges, etc.
I have found, in all my wanderings, only one indigo nest. It was in a mass of briar bushes, close to the ground, and contained four bluish-white eggs.
As the summer wanes, the birds begin to leave for their winter home in Mexico, northern South America, and rarely, in southern Florida. By mid-September they are all gone.
Bud Jones is a Tallapoosa resident and the author of more than 10 books. Contact him at bjonestaxidermy@bellsouth.net.
