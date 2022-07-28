I never thought I would live in any place for more than five or six years. I grew up in a military family, and then I became a United Methodist pastor. We move when the brass or the bishop says it’s time. My family has now lived in the same house for 27 years, and our closest and dearest neighbors have been there most of that time. We’ve sort of made a pact never to move until we move to our final resting place. Our children grew up in and out of each other’s houses. Our dogs play chase around the yard, and whenever we need an egg or a cup of sugar, we just ask. We used to share a lawn mower until it finally played out, and we decided it was time to each have our own. But when one is on the fritz, we just borrow from next door. Neighbors don’t get any better than this.
Next to my wonderful neighbors, I really love the woods that back up to our house and our wild and crazy yard filled with things we have inherited. When we moved in, the previous owners had planted two grape vines, a muscadine and a scuppernong. One is the big purple variety, and the other comes in clusters of small, golden globes. They had also just planted three blueberry bushes. The first summer, they weren’t mature enough to fruit. But every year since, they have grown and provided ample fresh blueberries to last the whole summer as well as enough to freeze for the rest of the year.
To help us remember our roots, my husband’s family sent us plants from his parents and grandparents in South Carolina– three Japanese maple trees, six crepe myrtles, and three hydrangea bushes. They have grown up with our children, and just knowing that they represent four generations of family reminds me that some things are priceless. No matter how many texts I get from Chad who wants to give me cash for my house, we’re staying put. This is our home.
Occasionally, we dig up an arrowhead in our backyard, and I remember that the land I live on once was home to others who believed that the earth could not be owned, just stewarded for future generations. Their ancient wisdom teaches that “we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.” Taking care of our home, this earth, is a sacred trust for our children and their children.
Christians understand this sacred trust through the story of Adam and Eve. In the book of Genesis, God creates a man and a woman and gives them dominion over the earth. The Hebrew word for “have dominion” is radah, which means to rule by going down and walking among one’s subjects as an equal. Our relationship with the creatures of the earth and the earth itself is supposed to be one of mutual responsibility and benefit. We are created to live together in harmony, interconnected and interdependent. The Hebrew word shalom is the fullest expression of this idea.
Sadly, humanity has forgotten the ancient wisdom. We deplete the earth’s resources, wage wars, and vie for technological superiority without thought for the future. As heatwaves blanket Europe and parts of the U.S. that normally enjoy very pleasant summer temperatures, the threat of climate change is no longer in some distant future. Raging wildfires and a thirty-year drought in the western part of the country point toward an earth that is responding to our comfortable way of life by creating discomfort for a lot of people. The earth has a fever, and we have a narrow window of time to cool it down before it’s too late. I can’t think of a more pressing spiritual challenge than saving our home. We can heal our planet and learn to live together in shalom.
There is still time to turn things around, to ensure that another four generations will enjoy the Japanese maples, crepe myrtles, hydrangeas, blueberries, and grape vines in my back yard. The earth is our home, and just like my home with all the beauty of my backyard, it’s priceless.
