I never thought I would live in any place for more than five or six years. I grew up in a military family, and then I became a United Methodist pastor. We move when the brass or the bishop says it’s time. My family has now lived in the same house for 27 years, and our closest and dearest neighbors have been there most of that time. We’ve sort of made a pact never to move until we move to our final resting place. Our children grew up in and out of each other’s houses. Our dogs play chase around the yard, and whenever we need an egg or a cup of sugar, we just ask. We used to share a lawn mower until it finally played out, and we decided it was time to each have our own. But when one is on the fritz, we just borrow from next door. Neighbors don’t get any better than this.

Next to my wonderful neighbors, I really love the woods that back up to our house and our wild and crazy yard filled with things we have inherited. When we moved in, the previous owners had planted two grape vines, a muscadine and a scuppernong. One is the big purple variety, and the other comes in clusters of small, golden globes. They had also just planted three blueberry bushes. The first summer, they weren’t mature enough to fruit. But every year since, they have grown and provided ample fresh blueberries to last the whole summer as well as enough to freeze for the rest of the year.

