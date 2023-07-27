“Everyone is just a set of numbers that the government has access to. Humanity lies in the interpretation of those numbers.” — Peter Tieryas

Assigned a number at birth, we run the risk of living our lives behind a veil of anonymity. The ubiquitous Social Security number allows us to access all of the governmental benefits we are due, and so much more. However, that cradle to grave number is only the first of many to both define us and relegate us to a life of conformity.