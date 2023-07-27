“Everyone is just a set of numbers that the government has access to. Humanity lies in the interpretation of those numbers.” — Peter Tieryas
Assigned a number at birth, we run the risk of living our lives behind a veil of anonymity. The ubiquitous Social Security number allows us to access all of the governmental benefits we are due, and so much more. However, that cradle to grave number is only the first of many to both define us and relegate us to a life of conformity.
Lunch numbers, student ID numbers, employee IDs — we have, in so many ways, been dehumanized, stripped of our individuality, and reduced to mere data points. The simplicity of the number as a defining element allows organizations and governments to function efficiently. How else could they manage so many citizens or workers? It’s so easy -- What’s your Social Security number, ma’am? Can you please provide your account number? I can help you if you just tell me your employee ID number!
How easy does it become to make decisions about people when you view them as mere numbers and not as unique individuals with their own hopes and dreams?
How much easier, for instance, is it to send a number to war rather than a living, breathing young man with his whole life ahead of him?
Literature and pop culture reflect the proliferation of loneliness and anonymity in modern society. W. H. Auden’s poem “The Unknown Citizen” begins with an inscription on a monument: “(To JS/07 M 378/This Marble Monument/Is Erected by the State).”Auden’s satirical look at a nameless “model citizen” emphasizes his conformity and his anonymity and concludes by asserting, “Was he free? Was he happy?"
The question is absurd: Had anything been wrong, we should certainly have heard.” To commend his blind obedience and his denial of self, the state constructs a monument in his honor, to shine as a beacon and inspiration for other citizens to conduct themselves like the “average” character in the poem.
In the 1960s, John Lennon and Paul McCartney released a haunting sketch of people’s private and solitary lives. “Eleanor Rigby” introduces the eponymous figure who “picks up the rice in the church where a wedding has been” because, we must assume, she has been excluded, either intentionally or not. Instead, she “lives in a dream, waits at the window, wearing the face that she keeps in a jar by the door.”
Devoid of human contact, Eleanor’s mundane life runs parallel to that of Father McKenzie, “writing the words of a sermon that no one will hear.”
Where do they all come from?
Where do they all belong?”
And what about today’s anonymous social media lurkers? Are they, too, lonely people? Or is something far more sinister at play? Perhaps modern anonymity is having the opposite effect, emboldening people to interact with others in ways they would never dream of in face-to-face settings. The ability to post whatever is on one’s mind with no possibility of repercussions or fallout must be enticing to the many who do so regularly.
A recent Pew study revealed that a quarter of all Internet users have posted anonymous comments, with 40% of young people ages 18-29 making up the largest group of those who wish to remain nameless. Anonymous and disguised usernames and IP addresses offer a platform, perhaps, for many who are overlooked by society to assert themselves and have their voices heard.
And cyberbullying and cyberstalking couldn’t exist outside the camouflage of namelessness.
Maybe modern anonymity in its many and varied forms is still a byproduct of a lack of human connection. And maybe it’s worse now than ever before because of how much of our lives occur in front of a screen.
Though we may still be identified by a number, when we change that number to a human narrative, we may be able to combat the issue of loneliness. To add layers of compassion to our dealings with others requires vulnerability, trust, and effort. If the result is a more interconnected world, it might just be worth it.
Stephanie Trumble is a teacher, writer, and Ukrainian rights activist. Visit her website at www.stephanietrumble.com for more essays, articles, and recipes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.