Villa Ricans are being asked to participate in a survey to determine what improvements the city needs to make its downtown area more livable.
The poll, online on the city website, marks the first phase of implementing a study that city officials hope will tie together similar studies for redeveloping downtown and turn dreams into reality.
Last spring, the city qualified for a $100,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that is designed to incentivize “local jurisdictions to re-envision their communities as vibrant, walkable places.” The city was required to kick in some matching funds, raising the total project to $120,000.
The grant comes from the Livable Centers Initiative and is for individual projects within a section of the city that includes the Downtown Historic District and the Fullerville Mill District. Those projects could be funded through a pool of federal money administered by the ARC.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Chris Montesinos, the city’s deputy Director of Community Development, gave council members and spectators alike a video presentation of what the city might look like 10 or so years into the future.
The video highlighted features that LCI funding has paid for in other cities, although it is not certain that similar projects might be possible for Villa Rica.
Nevertheless, the video showed a pedestrian bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway line that is similar to one now in place in Acworth, as well as widened sidewalks along a one-way Temple Street, and a reduced-lane Montgomery Street (Highway 78).
Overall, the visual concept shows tree-lined streets and places where pedestrians can safely cross roads that are now heavy with traffic.
Montesinos said that a key component of the next phase of the plan is a survey of residents, which is now located on the city’s website under the community development section.
He encouraged residents to participate in a plan that he said will shape the city’s future for the next 10 or 20 years.
The survey has two sections, one focusing on downtown and the second on Fullerville and both ask similar questions.
It asks how often people visit downtown and how they travel there, whether by car, by foot, or by car. It also asks why they go downtown — if they do so for special events, or because they work or live downtown, or to visit the restaurants or shops.
The survey also asks what would make downtown a “more livable place for residents, a more vibrant destination for visitors, and a more desirable place to do business.”
Other key parts of the initial study will be a housing and market analysis, and the involvement of businesses and other stakeholders in the planning process.
The result will be a report and a concept plan for the downtown area. The goal of the study is virtually identical with that of the “master plan” for downtown Villa Rica, which was unveiled in June 2016.
That plan, which is often referred to as the Renaissance Plan because of the state program that sponsored it, was also based on a months-long survey of Villa Rica residents. It also envisioned a downtown space that is friendly to pedestrians, luring residents and visitors alike to shops, dining and entertainment venues.
However, the LCI grant process offers a pathway for how some of the projects on citizens’ ”wish lists” may be fulfilled.
Montesinos said that the LCI grant program will tie in such previous plans as the Renaissance plan, but expand it outward into the Fullerville area and other points in the city.
The city had applied for the grant in 2019 but was declined. In 2020, the city received the grant, which required the city put up $25,000 as matching funds.
Villa Rica was one of several cities within footprint of the Atlanta Region Commission to receive the grants. While 40% of Villa Rica’s residents live in Douglas County, most of the city is in Carroll County, which is within the territory of the Three Rivers Commission (TRC).
Yet a sliver of northern Carroll County is now within the jurisdiction of the ARC, thus, placing the city within the territory of ARC’s transportation planning zone, and making the city eligible for federal dollars.
Both the ARC and the TRC are among 12 planning agencies across the state that are charged with assisting local governments on a regional basis to coordinate growth strategies.
