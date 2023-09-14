A green, older-model Ford LTD smacked us in the front fender, sending us spinning, spinning, spinning around as if we were riding a county-fair Tilt-A-Whirl. My date was screaming like a pride of peafowls. A team of ten oxen couldn’t have pried loose my death grip around the steering wheel of my metallic blue ‘87 Camaro.

And we spun. Peafowl screams. And we tilt-a-whirled some more. Living Colour’s Cult of Personality was belting through my speakers, “I exploit you, still you love me . . .”