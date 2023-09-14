A green, older-model Ford LTD smacked us in the front fender, sending us spinning, spinning, spinning around as if we were riding a county-fair Tilt-A-Whirl. My date was screaming like a pride of peafowls. A team of ten oxen couldn’t have pried loose my death grip around the steering wheel of my metallic blue ‘87 Camaro.
And we spun. Peafowl screams. And we tilt-a-whirled some more. Living Colour’s Cult of Personality was belting through my speakers, “I exploit you, still you love me . . .”
Then I woke up in a lather. My heart was pounding down the tracks like a steam engine locomotive. I bolted upright on the edge of the bed. It was 3:34 a.m.
Seemed the chamomile tea and melatonin had done a number on me. I mean, what normal person is roused at the witching hour by a recollection that took place during the first Clinton administration?
See, I can be a bit high strung at night. The hamster keeps the brain wheels, such as they are, churning about various and sundry things: grading essays, making ends meet every month, and important things like why I’m not supposed to eat deep-fried chicken and homemade cathead biscuits anymore.
Enter chamomile and melatonin.
And, well, after reliving a traumatic event, even if it was back when I had braces and rocked stone-washed Levi’s and a 14-carat herringbone, I decided to just stay up and burn the (after) midnight oil for a spell.
So, as one is want to do at such an hour, I started scrolling YouTube videos.
After 15 minutes or so, I came across a video of President Jimmy Carter’s interview with Stephen Colbert from five years ago.
Now, Mr. Jimmy, as the folks in Plains call him, was telling a story about his mother, Miss Lillian, and how she once told a reporter covering his presidential campaign that it was okay to tell a little white lie every now and then.
If Miss Lillian and Mr. Jimmy said it was a-okay for such to be uttered, then surely I have been forgiven and washed clean of the memory of my little white lie, the subject of which caused me to wake dripping in perspiration a mere half-hour ago.
Oh, and about that dream, well, here’s the nutshell version.
My dad, the Southern Baptist deacon and retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, made me promise not to drive my baby over Lookout Mountain one late evening. (My “baby” being my ‘87 Camaro, you see, less you confuse hard tires with soft legs.) Now, I’m a senior in high school, and when your girl at the time wants to go see a flick over in Ft. Payne, well, you tell a little white lie about how you’ll drive, in your herringbone and stone-washed Levi’s best.
Thing is, I would have gotten away with that little white lie had it not been for trying to do a u-turn in the middle of North Highway 35 about a stone’s throw from I-59. In honor of my rural heritage, I preceded this 180-degree maneuver by yelling something to the effect of “Watch this!”
And, well, a green LTD, some ear-piercing screaming, and a few revolutions later, my metallic blue 1987 Chevy Camaro came to rest on the shoulder with a broken axle.
Now wouldn’t you know it? One little white lie turned into two, then four, maybe more. Before I knew it and before my head stopped spinning, I was being dropped off at my house around 3:00 a.m. that next morning by a Georgia State Patrolman who spoke with a South Georgia drawl. He stood as big as an outhouse. Yep, that fine fellow happened to be my date’s father.
Suffice to say, the repercussions of my little white lie, aside from being dumped by my girlfriend a week later, ain’t fit to print in this space, being a family newspaper and all.
I don’t rightly know the moral of this story. Always stay true to your word? Avoid chasing melatonin with a cup or two of chamomile? A guilty conscience will forever haunt you?
Maybe I’ve plumb lost my marbles. Perhaps in my tossing and turning and wrestling the sheets off the mattress, I have done worked a screw loose. Bats in the belfry and such.
I do know that had I not told that little white lie that I wouldn’t be here pounding this story out on my Roopville kitchen table at 5:57 a.m. on a Saturday morning. I also wouldn’t be married to the love of my life, who gave me two of the best daughters a dad could ask for.
Well, who the heck knows the moral? Maybe telling that little white lie, like Mr. Jimmy said Miss Lillian did those many years ago, ain’t too bad.
I mean, after all, the love of my life also told me one time that I should start writing my stories and sharing them with folks.
What a notion, huh? It all just makes my head spin.
Jameson Biddle is a proud girl dad, loving husband, literature teacher, storyteller, back-pew Lutheran, and connoisseur of fine books, coffee, and spirits. If you feel led, drop him a line or two at j.b.h.biddle@gmail.com
