When it comes to holiday cooking, there’s no place more trusted for discovering hidden gems than Grandma’s recipe tin.
OLD-SCHOOL SQUASH CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
3 pounds yellow squash, sliced ¼-inch thick (from 5 medium squash)
1 medium-size yellow onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)
2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 (8-oz.) container sour cream
4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
2 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded (about ½ cup)
½ cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 sleeves round buttery crackers (such as Ritz), coarsely crushed
1 ounce Parmesan cheese, shredded (about ¼ cup)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add squash, onion, and 1 teaspoon of the salt; cook, stirring often, until center of squash is just tender and liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a colander set over a bowl. Drain 5 minutes; discard any liquid.
2. Stir together eggs, sour cream, Cheddar and Swiss cheeses, mayonnaise, thyme, pepper, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gently fold in squash mixture. Spoon into a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch (2-quart) baking dish.
3. Microwave remaining 3 tablespoons butter in a medium-size microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 25 seconds. Toss together crackers, Parmesan cheese, and melted butter until combined; sprinkle over casserole. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes.
DOUBLE-DECKER PECAN CHEESE-CAKE PIE
Ingredients:
Crust
Single-Crust Pie Pastry
Cream Cheese Filling
1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, at room temperature
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste
½ teaspoon kosher salt
⅓ cup granulated sugar
Brown Sugar Filling
2 large eggs
½ cup packed light brown sugar
½ cup dark or light corn syrup
1 to 2 tablespoons (½ to 1 oz.) Tennessee whiskey
1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
Additional Ingredients
½ cup chopped pecans
1 ¼ cups pecan halves
Directions:
1. Prepare the Crust: Preheat oven to 375°F. Unwrap chilled pie dough disk from Single-Crust Pie Pastry, and place on a lightly floured surface. Let stand at room temperature until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle dough with flour, and roll into a 12-inch circle. Carefully fit dough circle into a 9-inch deep-dish glass pie plate; fold edges under, and crimp. Line pastry with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans.
2. Bake in preheated oven 15 minutes. Transfer piecrust to a wire rack, and remove pie weights and parchment. Let crust cool 30 minutes.
3. Prepare the Cream Cheese Filling: Beat cream cheese, egg, vanilla bean paste, and salt in a medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes. Add sugar, and beat until filling is smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Spoon filling into prepared piecrust.
4. Prepare the Brown Sugar Filling: Whisk eggs until bright yellow and well combined. Add brown sugar, corn syrup, Tennessee whiskey, and vanilla bean paste, and whisk together until thickened and smooth.
5. Sprinkle chopped pecans over Cream Cheese Filling in piecrust. Gently spoon Brown Sugar Filling over chopped pecans. Arrange pecan halves over Brown Sugar Filling. Place pie on a baking sheet. Bake at 375°F for 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F, and bake until filling is puffed up and set and crust is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Transfer pie to a wire rack, and cool completely, 2 to 3 hours.
CLASSIC CANDIED YAMS RECIPE
Ingredients
4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1⁄2-inch-thick rounds
1/2 cup salted butter
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/4 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Layer sweet potato slices in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
2. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium. Add sugars, stirring until well combined. Stir in cream; cook, stirring often, just until mixture comes to a simmer, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla extract, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg.
3. Pour sugar mixture evenly over sweet potatoes, and cover with lightly greased aluminum foil.
4. Bake, covered, in preheated oven, about 40 minutes. Uncover and gently stir potato mixture. Bake, uncovered, until potatoes are tender, 25 to 30 more minutes. Transfer potatoes to a serving bowl with a slotted spoon; pour syrup over potatoes. Serve immediately.
OLD-FASHIONED BANANA PUDDING
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon salt
2 1/4 cups whole milk
4 large eggs, separated
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 1/3 cups vanilla wafers
4 ripe bananas, cut into 1/2” slices
3 tablespoons sugar
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Whisk together first 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Whisk together sugar mixture, milk, and 4 egg yolks in a medium-size heavy saucepan until well blended. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 6 to 8 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in butter and vanilla.
2. Layer half of vanilla wafers in an 8-inch square baking dish. Top with half of banana slices and half of pudding. Repeat procedure with remaining wafers, banana slices, and pudding.
3. Beat egg whites at high speed with an electric mixer until foamy. Gradually add 3 Tbsp. sugar, beating until sugar dissolves and stiff peaks form, about 5 minutes. Spread meringue over pudding, sealing to edge of dish.
4. Bake at 375°F for 7 to 9 minutes or until golden. Let cool 30 minutes, and serve warm; or chill an additional hour, and serve cold.
CORNMEAL ANGEL BISCUITS
Ingredients:
1/2 cup warm water (100°F to 110°F)
1 (1/4-oz.) pkg. active dry yeast (2 1/4 tsp.)
1 teaspoon , plus 3 Tbsp. granulated sugar, divided
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out dough
1 cup plain yellow cornmeal
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup cold salted butter, cubed
1/2 cup cold vegetable shortening, cubed
2 cups whole buttermilk
6 tablespoons salted butter, melted and divided
Directions:
1. Stir together warm water, yeast, and 1 teaspoon of the sugar in a small bowl or 1-cup glass measuring cup. Let stand 5 minutes.
2. Stir together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, baking soda, and remaining 3 tablespoons sugar in a large bowl; cut butter and shortening into flour mixture with a pastry blender or 2 forks until crumbly. Add yeast mixture and buttermilk to flour mixture, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, and chill at least 2 hours or up to 5 days.
3. Preheat oven to 400°F. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and knead 3 or 4 times. Gently roll dough into a 1/2-inch-thick circle, and fold dough in half; repeat. Gently roll dough to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a 2-inch round cutter. Reroll remaining scraps, and cut with cutter. Place rounds with sides touching in a 12-inch cast-iron skillet or on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. (If using a 12-inch skillet, place remaining biscuits in a 10-inch skillet or on a baking sheet.) Brush biscuits with 3 tablespoons of the melted butter.
4. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Brush with remaining 3 tablespoons melted butter, and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.