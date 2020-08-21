Aloha ‘Oe to the Little Hawaiian Restaurant, which closed its doors suddenly on Friday.
“Thank you to our community and our loyal patrons for supporting us all these years,” said Tano Phommasith, owner and chef of the Rome Street restaurant, in a Facebook post Friday morning. “We apologize for this being so sudden. We are praying for your understanding and all our 40 plus wonderful staff.”
The post did not state the specific reason the restaurant was closing, and attempts throughout the day to reach Phommasith were unsuccessful.
The Facebook post was filled with multiple comments, as people shared their sadness over the news and their memories of the restaurant. Many also commented that the Little Hawaiian will be missed and wished the owners and staff luck in the future.
Chef Tano and his wife, Cristi, opened the Little Hawaiian in downtown Carrollton in 2003, at 206 Rome St. The restaurant was known for offering customers Hawaiian Islands inspired culture and cuisine.
The Little Hawaiian has won various awards throughout its run, including Restaurant of the Year for 10 years in a row by Carrollton’s Main Street; Best Place for Seafood by Georgia Magazine; and Best Caterer and Best Seafood by the Times-Georgian’s reader’s choice.
According to the post, Chef Tano and Cristi’s other business, Bakery 27, will remain open and will honor any gift certificates people were unable to use before the Little Hawaiian closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.