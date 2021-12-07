Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan and District 5 Commissioner Ernie Reynolds recently attended the unveiling of the latest Little Free Pantry located at the Roopville City Hall.
The family of Don and Mary Jim Venable sponsored the pantry to honor the memory of the Venables.
The Venables were married in 1962 and moved to Roopville where Mrs. Venable owned and operated Mary Jim’s Shoppe and sold antiques. Mr. Venable had a trading post where he built and re-upholstered furniture. Mrs. Venable's father, H.J. Lanier, owned a car lot and built houses in Roopville. They were the first family to own a television in the area.
In 1996 the Mary Jim’s Shoppe burned, and the property was sold. However, she remained in Roopville where she was a member of the Roopville Historical Society.
Mrs. Tracey Glaze, the daughter of Don and Mary Jim Venable, said the reason she felt so strongly about sponsoring the pantry was because she knew her parents often provided hot meals and goodies to the residents who were alone at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She believes it is the perfect way to honor her parents by providing food and non-perishable items to those who are in need.
To learn how to sponsor a Little Free Pantry and participate in this easy way to give back to the community, please visit: https://www.carrollcountyga.com/798/Little-Free-Pantry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.