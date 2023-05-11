The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Henson, 34, of Lithia Springs in the early hours of May 7 after a chase.
Henson was allegedly under the influence and attempted to flee the police before being stopped.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 5:56 pm
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Henson, 34, of Lithia Springs in the early hours of May 7 after a chase.
Henson was allegedly under the influence and attempted to flee the police before being stopped.
According to the incident report, at 2:15 a.m. on May 7, Deputy Kelly Bennett was patrolling the area near Lake Paradise Road when he observed a small hatchback traveling towards him at 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone. Bennett noted in the report that he knew that a CID investigator had recently sent out a bolo for a small hatchback in the Lake Paradise area that was involved in multiple thefts.
Bennett stated that he applied his brakes in order to spin around to pursue the vehicle and when he did he heard the vehicle accelerate away faster than what the radar had registered. Bennett said he could tell that the vehicle was fleeing and he activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to catch up to the vehicle.
During the pursuit Bennett observed the vehicle pass another vehicle on Lake Paradise Road near the entrance of Lamar Moody Park and fail to stop at the sign at North Van Wert Road, taking a left turn. When Bennett turned onto North Van Wert Road he could see that the driver was in the opposite lane of travel and had turned his lights off in an attempt to conceal the vehicle.
Once Bennett caught up to the vehicle, the driver pulled onto the shoulder on North Van Wert Road near the water treatment plant before approaching the railroad tracks.
Bennett said he ordered the driver, who was identified as Henson, to exit the vehicle. While giving instructions, Bennett said he believed he saw a passenger in the vehicle. Bennett told Henson to walk backwards towards him and placed him in handcuffs. Bennett tried to get Henson to lean over the hood so he could watch the passenger but he refused to cooperate. After a few attempts of trying to lean him over and him standing right back up, Bennett said he swept Henson’s legs out from under him and placed his leg on Henson’s buttocks region to keep him on the ground. Deputy Cole arrived and cleared the vehicle and did not find a passenger. Bennett had seen a coat in the passenger seat that he believed was a person.
Bennett noted in the report that, “While dealing with Henson, it was obvious he was impaired by alcohol. He reeked of an alcoholic beverage, was belligerent, was slurring his words and just looked drunk.”
After reading Henson his Miranda Warning and the implied consent notice for suspects age 21 or over and requesting a sample of his blood for alcohol and drug testing purposes, Henson refused the sample.
Henson was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center where he was released to jail staff and charged with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, DUI, Headlights Requirements, Weaving over Roadway, and failure to apply for a new license within 60 days of a change.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.