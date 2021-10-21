Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs are coming off disappointing losses heading to their key matchup Friday.
Playoff positioning will be on the line as the teams meet at Chapel Hill in a big Region 6-5A showdown.
Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs are tied with Maynard Jackson for third place in the region standings.
Villa Rica and defending region champion New Manchester sit atop the standings.
After a two-week layoff, New Manchester will travel to one-win North Springs this Friday. A win there, and next week’s game against Villa Rica could decide the region championship.
New Manchester is 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the region. A two-week gap in the schedule was created when Midtown (formerly Grady) dropped its program at the beginning of the season.
The Jaguars already had a scheduled bye week, and the cancellation of the Midtown game kept them idle for two weeks.
It is the second year in a row that the Jaguars have had a two-week layoff in the season. Last season was due to COVID protocol in its opponent’s program.
Here is a look at this past weekend’s games:
Maynard Jackson 30, Chapel Hill 20After consecutive weeks of losing to Douglas County programs, Jackson finally picked up a win.
The win puts Jackson, Chapel Hill and Lithia Springs tied for third place in the region standings.
Chapel Hill quarterback Komari Frye was 12-of-16 for 160 yards with two touchdown passes.
Junior wide receiver Jelani Lovett had seven receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Frye’s other touchdown pass went to senior Lawrence Sanders on a 47-yard scoring play. It was Sanders’ only reception of the game.
Villa Rica 33, Lithia Springs 30Despite a 291-yard passing performance from quarterback Jai’que Hart, the Lions dropped their second region contest.
The junior signal-caller was 19-of-32 for 291 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for another score in the loss to Villa Rica.
Junior running back Demarco Brownlee rushed for 91 yards on 17 carries and completed a pass for a 34-yard touchdown.
On the season, Hart has passed for 2,117 yards to lead Class 5A in passing yards. Brownlee has 615 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on the season.
