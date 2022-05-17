ALBANY, Ga. — The Central Lions completed their state track and field competition last week and ended with a pair of second-place finishes and several scores. The girls ended tied for ninth place, and the boys, with a limited number of competitors, tied for 21st.
Central’s highest finish for the girls' came in the pole vault. Em Jones came in second with a 10-foot vault. Lucy Wilkinson also scored in the event, placing fifth with a leap of 9-6.
The Lady Lions’ second-strongest event was the 100-meter dash. Janea Adams placed fourth in the 100-meter finals with a time of 12.32 seconds. Before that, she placed third in the preliminaries with a time of 12.17 seconds.
Also scoring for the girls was the 4x800 team composed of Aliyah Ayers, Anna Ayers, Jessica Miller and Lucy Barker. This team came in fifth with a time of 10:14.91. Anna Ayers also scored in a long-distance individual run, as she came in sixth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:15.25.
In the throws, both girls competing scored for the Lions. Kayli Miller placed fifth with a toss of 101-1, and Kaelyn Spratling was just behind her in seventh with a throw of 98-9.
Central’s girls ended the state meet tied with Miller Grove for ninth place with 30 total points. Marist was named 4A state champion, as they racked up 96 points through the state meet.
Pole vaulting was also the strength of Central’s boys. Destin Smith finished in second place in the event, clearing a height of 12-6. This was the boys’ highest finish of the state meet. The Lions qualified two other male pole vaulters in Jack Hood and Daelin Smith, but they both finished just outside the top eight.
Parker Ferguson, who won the 3200-meter run at sectionals, was Central’s next-highest placement for the boys at state, as he came in sixth in the 3200 with a time of 9:57.64. Ferguson also qualified for state in the 1600-meter run, but he did not compete in that event.
The boys’ only other score was by Jojo Bell in the triple jump. Bell just reached the top eight with a mark of 43-11.5 in the event to finish in eighth place.
Central’s boys finished the state meet tied for 21st place, locked up with West Laurens High School with a total of 12 points. Marist was crowned 4A champion for the boys, as they edged out the competition with 64 points through the meet.
