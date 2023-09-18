Lions without an L

The Lions are legit. Look out for the Lions.
That’s a lot of ‘L’s, something of which the Central Lions have not collected so far this season thanks to a comeback win last Friday. They are an undefeated 5-0 for the first time since 2015, when they went on to finish the season 9-2 with a first-round playoff exit.
Down 17-13 against Northgate at the start of the fourth quarter last Friday, freshman quarterback J.R. Harris brought his team back, tossing a jump ball on a wheel route where only the receiver, Jayelen White, could make the play. Then, on the following two-point conversion, Harris took a low snap, shed a tackle in the backfield, and scrambled to his left to put the Lions up 21-17, a lead that held for the rest of the game.
Harris finished the comeback win with 270 total yards of offense, 157 through the air and 113 on the ground.
We will see how the rest of the season plays out, but right now, the offseason decision by first-year Central head coach Umbrah Brown and his staff to start Harris over now Bowdon Red Devil Devan Powell seems to be paying off for all parties involved.
Powell has been a multi-role contributor for the Red Devils (3-2) playing defensive back, receiver, punt returner and quarterback at various points during the season, and he will likely have a chance to make a playoff run in Class A D-II, especially considering Bowdon has a guaranteed playoff spot with just three teams in their region.
Harris is now running a 5-0 show for Central, and looking at the other teams in Central’s region, Harris and the Lions look like they have a chance to end the regular season undefeated and host their second consecutive playoff game.
Along with their quarterback situation, it becomes clearer every week that Central houses perhaps the best running back duo in the area if not the entire state of Georgia and beyond, headlined by four-star sophomore recruit Jonaz Walton and previous 1,000-yard rusher Cameron Bolton.
Walton rushed for 134 yards in the win over Northgate on Friday and already has stacked up 672 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. These stats are impressive in themselves, but there is another that stands out.
Walton averages 10.5 yards per carry. An average of a first down every time Harris hands Walton the ball.
Coincidentally, Harris and Bolton currently have the exact same number of rushing yards at this point in the season, each with 291, with a combined seven scores between the two.
In other words, the three-headed backfield of Walton, Bolton and Harris is already over 1,200 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns this year, and they are preparing to collect more as the Lions take a bye this week before region play.
Central begins region play next week at home against a Cedartown team that graduated a lot of talent — one that seems to be having a bit of a state championship runner-up hangover with a record of 1-3.
Teams Cedartown breezed past at the beginning of last year — Callaway (47-7), Sequoyah (35-0), Calhoun (21-7) — handed the Bulldogs losses this year at scores of 27-10, 14-10 and 35-21.
The only other teams in region 7-4A with winning records are Northwest Whitfield (4-1) and Heritage (3-1), which are conveniently the Lions last two games of the regular season — both on the road — on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, respectively.
Heritage went 8-3 last year with their only losses being to Cedartown, Central and ultimately Walnut Grove in the playoffs.
Northwest Whitfield also started last season 4-1, but this took a steep drop in region play, and the Bruins ended the year 5-5 and missed the playoffs.
It will also be important for the Lions to not overlook Sonoraville (2-3) who came away with an upset 35-34 double overtime win over the Lions last year.
But if Central can keep their three-back rushing attack going with a healthy offensive line, and if they keep the same kind of determination they showed on the road last week, the Lions look like the favorite to win class 7-4A and perhaps beyond.
