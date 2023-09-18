Lions without an L

The Central Lions came back from trailing 17-13 early in the fourth quarter to a 21-17 win over Northgate to remain undefeated, at 5-0. Jonaz Walton rushed for 134 yards in the win. Walton averages 10.5 yards per carry this season.

 Photo by Madison Belew

The Lions are legit. Look out for the Lions.

That’s a lot of ‘L’s, something of which the Central Lions have not collected so far this season thanks to a comeback win last Friday. They are an undefeated 5-0 for the first time since 2015, when they went on to finish the season 9-2 with a first-round playoff exit.