Chelsea Jeffers

Central senior Chelsea Jeffers led Central at the plate on Tuesday, going 3-for-5 in a 7-5 win over Heard County.

 File Photo by Bruce Guthrie

It was a battle of defending state softball champions on Tuesday night, as the Central Lions traveled to take on the Heard County Braves. It took two extra innings to decide the victor, and ultimately the Lady Lions walked out with a 7-5 win.

The game was tied 3-3 through the regulated seven innings. In the eighth, Central took the lead as Chelsea Jeffers singled on a line drive to left field, scoring one run.

