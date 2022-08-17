It was a battle of defending state softball champions on Tuesday night, as the Central Lions traveled to take on the Heard County Braves. It took two extra innings to decide the victor, and ultimately the Lady Lions walked out with a 7-5 win.
The game was tied 3-3 through the regulated seven innings. In the eighth, Central took the lead as Chelsea Jeffers singled on a line drive to left field, scoring one run.
The Lions were up 4-3, but Heard County was not out of it yet. In the bottom of the eighth, the Braves would even things back up as Chasity Kates scored the tying run, tagging up and scoring on a fly out by Hannah Wright.
With the game back tied at 4-4, Central would finally take the lead for good with three runs in the top of the ninth. Karley Fuller got the action started with an RBI single to center field. Izzy Ripatti added on with an RBI double to left, and Leigha Adams knocked in the third run of the inning, aided by an error at third base.
Down 7-4, Heard County would add one run on a ball put into play by Taylor Bailey in a last-ditch effort to keep the game going, but it would not be enough, as Central’s Fuller dealt a strikeout to end the game.
Fuller pitched a total of five innings for Central, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out six Heard County batters. Alexis Warren started the game for the Lions, lasting four innings surrendering three runs on four hits and a strikeout.
On offense, Central racked up a whopping 13 hits on the night, led by Jeffers who went three-for-five at the plate. Emma Shoemaker led the team in RBIs with two.
For Heard County, LilyRae Fulford pitched a full game on the mound, including five strikeouts and no walks.
Hannah Wright led the Braves at the plate, going three-for-four with two RBIs. Also having a notable night was Bailey, who went two-for-four and led the team in RBIs with three.
