Vicari Swain put the finishing touch on a 27-17 non-region win at Ronnie Burchfield Field on Friday night with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game.
Coach Darius Smiley’s team improved to 4-1 on the season. After a bye week next Friday, the Lions hit the road to Cedartown for a region game against the Bulldogs.
Central took an early 7-0 lead by taking the opening kickoff and marching 80 yards in eight plays. The big gainer was a 51-yard TD pass from Devan Powell to Swain with 7:36 showing on the first quarter clock. Cam Cochran kicked the PAT.
In the second quarter, the Vikings scored on a booming 46-yard field goal by senior Nick Troemel, a talented senior who consistently put kickoffs in the endzone and will likely be seen doing his thing on college campuses next fall.
It was the Powell and Swain combo on offense that paced the Lion attack all night.
Central had a slim halftime lead, 7-3, thanks to the long Powell to Swain scoring strike, but extended its lead to 14-3 with 5:07 in the third on sophomore Josh Johnson’s 1-yard plunge. Rafael Guevera notched the PAT for the 14-3 lead.
Powell put the Lions on top 20-3 on a 1-yard keeper to complete a 9-play, 50-yard drive.
Northgate managed a pair of second half scores to make the final 27-17 and recovered an onside kick. However, the Lion defense stiffened and stopped a fourth-and-one play at midfield to end the game.
Now 4-1 on the year, the Lions get a week off to get ready for a key region bout at Cedartown.
