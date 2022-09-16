Darius Smiley, Vicari Swain

Senior Vicari Swain put the finishing touch on Central’s 27-17 homecoming win with a 20-yard pick-six. He is pictured with head coach Darius Smiley.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

Vicari Swain put the finishing touch on a 27-17 non-region win at Ronnie Burchfield Field on Friday night with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with just under three minutes left in the game.

Coach Darius Smiley’s team improved to 4-1 on the season. After a bye week next Friday, the Lions hit the road to Cedartown for a region game against the Bulldogs.

