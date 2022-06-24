ATHENS, Ga. — Central High School’s football team traveled to Sanford Stadium on Thursday to compete in a seven-on-seven tournament. The Lions went 5-2 on the day, including pool play, and they ultimately fell to Mountain View (Lawrenceville) in the Elite Eight round.
The team started off with a pool-play contest with Lanier (Sugar Hill). It was a high-scoring affair, and Central started the day with a record of 1-0 with a 35-20 win over the Longhorns.
The Lions continued with a matchup with Loganville, and they moved to 2-0 in pool play with a 24-8 win over the Red Devils in that game.
Central’s first loss of the day came in their third game of pool play, as they fell to the Gainesville Red Elephants at a score of 22-16 on the last play of the game.
The Lions were right back to their winning ways in the final game of pool play, though, as they took on East Laurens (East Dublin) and won 19-10.
Their 3-1 record in pool play gave Central the eighth seed for the tournament, setting them up for a first-round game with Brookwood.
Central won that game 21-14, and they also got past Greenbriar in the second round, giving them an Elite Eight appearance in the tournament against Mountain View out of Lawrenceville, Ga.
Though Central fell in this game, they still ended the day with a 5-2 winning record, and their lineman got an opportunity to put in some work at Sanford Stadium, as well.
The Lions will be back in action next week, continuing with summer practices and workouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.