Central High School hosted a sectional track meet on Saturday for class 4A. Central’s competitors highlighted the event with strong performances in several events, including five total state qualifiers in the pole vault. In total, the girls had a total of 16 individuals and four relay teams qualify for state, and the boys had 10 individuals and one relay team qualify for state.
Highlighting the meet for the girls was a dominant day in the pole vault. Em Jones came in first place with a mark of 9-6. Lucy Wilkinson placed second in the event with a leap of 9-0.
Central’s Janea Adams qualified for state in the 100m dash, finishing fourth with a time of 12.43. Adams also qualified in the 200m by finishing sixth with a time of 26.43. In the 400m, Kamry McEwen placed fifth to qualify for state, running a 1:01.72.
Central had seven different runners qualify for state in distance runs. In the 800m, Jessica Miller and Aliyah Ayers finished seventh and eighth respectively with times of 2:35.19 and 2:36.00. In the 1600m, Anna Ayers placed fifth running 5:52.00 and Lorelei Daugherty placed seventh running 5:54.07. The highlight of the Lady Lion distance runners was Anna Ayers in the 3200m, who placed first with a time of 12:40.01.
Daugherty and Karley Bowen also qualified for state in the 3200m. Daugherty placed fourth running a 12:59.54 and Bowen placed sixth at 13:16.92. To cap off the track events, Central’s Kate Shiver placed fifth in the 100m hurdles running a time of 17.40 to qualify for state.
Each of the girls’ relay teams placed in the top eight. The 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams both placed second, the 4x100 team with a time of 49.21 and the 4x800 with a time of 10:40.78. The 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams both placed sixth, finishing with times of 1:48.71 and 4:23.84 respectively.
In the triple jump, Chancie Powers rounded out the state qualifiers in eighth place with a mark of 32-9.25. The Lady Lions also qualified a pair of discus throwers, as Kaelyn Spratling placed third with a mark of 108-2, and Kayli Miller placed seventh with a mark of 98-11.
Highlighting the boys were a pair of first-place finishes by Parker Ferguson in long-distance runs and a dominant first-place performance by Destin Smith in the pole vault.
Ferguson first won the 1600m with a time of 4:41.92. He then followed that performance with a time of 10:09.73 in the 3200m, earning his second first-place finish on the day.
Central had three male pole vaulters qualify for state. Jack Hood came in eighth with a 9-6 vault. Daelin Smith was Central’s second-highest finisher, as he ended in fourth place with a 10-6 vault. Finally, Destin Smith blew away the competition with a vault of 13-0, slingshotting him to first place on the leaderboard.
Jojo Bell and Kameron Edge had a strong day competing in the jumps. In the long jump, Edge placed fourth with a mark of 20-8.5, and Bell placed sixth with a jump of 20-6.75. Bell’s highest placement of the day was in the triple jump, where he finished in third with a jump of 44-3.5. Bell also qualified for state in the high jump, as he placed eighth with a mark of 6-0.
The boys only had one relay team qualify for state, as the 4x800m team placed fifth with a time of 8:44.04. Central’s Juliuz Walton also qualified for state in the shot put event. Walton threw a mark of 45-8 to end in seventh place.
