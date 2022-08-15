Central Scrimmage

Devan Powell (in lion helmet), Juliuz Walton (20) and the Central Lions were one of the big winners of the last round of high school football scrimmages for the area, as they bested Heard County 34-0 in varsity minutes and 14-7 in with junior varsity on the field.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The final round of high school football scrimmages is finally complete, as the area gears up for week one of the regular season. 

Bremen and Mt. Zion got things started on Thursday of last week at Donald L. Nixon Stadium, as the Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 14-3 in varsity minutes and 14-10 through the game.

