The final round of high school football scrimmages is finally complete, as the area gears up for week one of the regular season.
Bremen and Mt. Zion got things started on Thursday of last week at Donald L. Nixon Stadium, as the Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 14-3 in varsity minutes and 14-10 through the game.
Friday was packed full of local scrimmages. The two area crossover games were Haralson County at Villa Rica and Central at Heard County.
After falling behind 7-0 early, Villa Rica scored 19 unanswered on their way to a 26-13 over Haralson (Feature game; further coverage below).
At Staples Stadium in Heard County, the Central Lions went wild on Friday night, outscoring the Braves 34-0 in varsity play and 14-7 with the junior varsity teams on the field.
There were also three away scrimmages for local teams, including Bowdon, Temple and Carrollton.
Bowdon traveled to Rabun County on Friday, and they left with a hard-fought 34-21 loss to the Rabun Wildcats.
The Temple Tigers took a trip to Armuchee High School on Friday, and they continued their strong offseason under first-year head coach Cory Nix, dealing a shutout of the Indians with a 21-0 win.
As for Carrollton, the Trojans went over to Alexander High School for their first and last scrimmage of the fall, ending with a 52-17 blowout win over the Cougars.
In his varsity scrimmage debut, Carrollton freshman quarterback Julian Lewis went 19-for-27 passing with 358 yards, three touchdowns and one interception through just two-and-a-half quarters of play.
