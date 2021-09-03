After spotting The Towers Titans an early 6-0 first quarter lead, the Central Lions followed the arm of Deven Powell to a 49-6 win over at Lion Valley on Friday night to run their record to 2-0 on the young season.
However, things didn’t start well for coach Darius Smiley’s squad as they gave up a 50-yard pass completion on the first play of the game and then saw their visitors from Atlanta move to the 6-yard line from where they scored with 10:22 showing on the clock to culminate a quick 63-yard drive in only four plays. A two-point try by the Titans was stopped.
Central wasted little time in striking back. Following a 13-yard first down run by Devon Powell, the Lions punched it in from the five when Powell ran up the middle for the score and a 6-0 lead with 8:54 left in the first period, culminating a 63-yard drive in only four plays. The PAT was no good.
Less than a minute later, Brewer led a host of tacklers who dropped the Towers runner for a safety to give the Lions an 8-6 margin.
Following the Towers punt after the safety, the Lions jumped out 14-6 on a rifle-throw from Powell and minutes later led 21-6 when Powell straight up the middle from the 7.
Coach Smiley’s squad padded its lead after a partially blocked punt was followed by another score.
Second and third teamers completed the remainder of the game for the Lions.
“I thought we played pretty well, and it was good to get a lot of of the younger players in there for some game experience,” Coach Smiley said after the game.
Next Friday night Central hosts Whitewater.
