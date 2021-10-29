It was Senior Night in Lion Valley on Friday night, but it was a bad night on the football field as Central couldn't find answers nor the end zone after getting inside Cedartown's 10 twice. That is until the final minutes of the fourth quarter in a 34-7 loss to the Cedartown Bulldogs in the final home game of the 2021 season.
A 75-yard touchdown pass from Devan Powell to Vic Swain, who was streaking down the sideline was the bright spot of the night for a struggling group of Lions.
It was the second straight year that the Bulldogs had beaten Central by the 34-7 score.
Central got to near midfield before being forced to punt thanks to a sack on third down.
The Lions paid Cedartown back on their opening drive. After starting at their own 20 and getting a 20-yard gain on their first play, Walton got to the Bulldogs' quarterback at the 30.
It was a 57-yard pass in the flat to Jordan Johnson that put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 with 2:04 to go in the first quarter.
Jaylen White took the ensuing kickoff to the 36. A horse collar penalty put Central at the Bulldogs' 48.
But the offense could not capitalize on the momentum.
The first quarter ended with Cedartown still up 7-0.
Seventeen seconds into the quarter the Lions got a break.
A Cedartown snap on a punt got away from the Dogs' punter. Central got the ball on Cedartown's eight.
The Lions got five yards on first down, but gave them back on a pre-snap penalty on the next play.
After a pair of plays that lost a yard total, the Lions attempted a field goal, but the Bulldogs blocked the attempt with 9:25 to go in the first half.
Johnson struck again with an interception of Powell deep in Lions' territory.
It took three plays — all three runs — for the Dogs to go up by two touchdowns. Xavier got the final six yards with 4:07 to play in the first half.
Harlem Diamond tacked on another touchdown from 22 yards out with 1:16 to go. The extra point attempt miss meant little with Cedartown going into the locker room up 20-0 at the half.
Like in the first minute of second quarter, Central got a break in the first minute of the third quarter when the Lions' Andrew Sheffield pounced on a fumble at Central's 45.
Again Central failed to get even a first down off the turnover.
Cedartown scored on their ensuing possession to put the Lions away. Diamond scored from two yards out with 4:06 to play in the third, his second of the night.
A late hit and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty with 1:41 to go in the third was easily Central's biggest play, yardage-wise outside of the TD pass late in the fourth quarter.
The drive bled over into the fourth quarter with the Lions' deficit still at 27-0.
The goose-egg nearly came off the board, but the Lions couldn't get across the goal line despite getting inside the five.
Diamond scored his third TD of the night with 5:30 to go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.