Lions sweep Whitfield teams to earn playoff spot

With a state playoff spot hanging in the balance for Central baseball, the Lions swept both Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield the past two weeks, sealing a four seed in the region and a spot in the 4A state playoffs.
After wins of 2-1, 12-5 and 4-0 over Northwest Whitfield last week, Central put together three huge wins over Southeast this week, 11-2 at home on senior night Monday and run-rule wins of 18-1 and 18-0 in a road double header on Wednesday.
Central 11, SE Whitfield 2
It was senior night for Central baseball on Monday, and senior Walker Altman put together another big game both on the mound and at the plate.
Altman started and pitched six innings, dealing a whopping 16 strikeouts without allowing a hit. Haydan Richardson pitched the final inning in relief.
As far as hits went, Altman also led the team in that department, going three-for-three with one RBI. Brennan Ray led the team in RBIs with a total of four on two hits, and Maxx Williamson also had multiple hits with two on the night, batting in one run.
In total, Central had ten hits compared to just one from Southeast. The Raiders also committed five errors in the field compared to one for the Lions.
Central 18, SE Whitfield 1
It took just four innings for Central to take game two of this series.
The Lions scored six runs just in the first frame, including a Tucker Lambert two-RBI triple. From there, the Lions added one more in the second inning and three in the third.
The Lions' biggest frame of the night was the fourth in which they scored eight runs. With two outs away, Williamson hit a fly ball to left field, and three runs scored on an error, capping the game at 18-1.
Statistically, Brandon Musick led the way in this game, earning three hits on three plate appearances with a total of three RBIs.
Vicari Swain and Richardson both spent an inning each on the mound, while Rhett Nelson pitched two innings in the four-inning game.
Central 18, SE Whitfield 0
It took five innings for Central to win game two of the double header, and because of this, the Lions had 16 total hits all night.
The offensive showing was led by Joe Berry and Musick, who both had three hits with two RBIs each.
Hayden Manson, Richardson and Tyler Roden combined for a no hitter on the mound, tossing a combined nine strikeouts.
Playoff Slate
The Lions finish the regular season with a 12-16 overall record and they will travel to North Oconee (24-4) for the first round of 4A playoffs. This series begins with a double header on Monday and a single game on Tuesday. Game times are to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.