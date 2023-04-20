Lions sweep Whitfield teams to earn playoff spot

Walker Altman tossed 16 strikeouts without allowing a hit through six innings while also leading Central with three hits on three at bats on Monday as the Lions defeated Southeast Whitfield 11-2 on senior night. 

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

With a state playoff spot hanging in the balance for Central baseball, the Lions swept both Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield the past two weeks, sealing a four seed in the region and a spot in the 4A state playoffs.

After wins of 2-1, 12-5 and 4-0 over Northwest Whitfield last week, Central put together three huge wins over Southeast this week, 11-2 at home on senior night Monday and run-rule wins of 18-1 and 18-0 in a road double header on Wednesday.

