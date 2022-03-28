Central head baseball coach Wes Shiver collected his 150th and 151st career wins on Friday, as the Lions completed a sweep of the Southeast Whitfield Raiders. Central started the week with an 11-4 win on Tuesday, and they closed with a doubleheader on Friday with wins of 6-3 and 12-1.
In the first game of the doubleheader, Central jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Southeast went on to tie it up at 2-2 and 3-3 later in the game. It was a three-run sixth inning that finally made the difference for Central.
The first two innings were scoreless despite a few hits by each team. Jacob Muse started on the mound for Central. Muse pitched five innings in the win, striking out three and allowing six hits.
Central batters finally found a run in the bottom of the third, as Blake Ivy’s RBI double down the third base line sent in Vicari Swain, who walked on the previous at-bat. Dillon Smith went on to add another RBI double toward the same area of the outfield to give Central a 2-0 lead.
The next half inning, Southeast responded. The Raiders found a pair of doubles against Muse to send the first run, and Alden Patterson stole home on a throw to second base. It was tied up 2-2.
Central’s Asher Hamilton went on to give Central back the lead in the bottom of the fourth with yet another RBI double, this time finding the gap in left-center field, sending Caleb Griffis in for the go-ahead score. However, Southeast tied it back up in the top of the fifth with a fast RBI grounder to left field from the bat of Brady Ensley.
It was 3-3, and both teams went three-up-three-down following the tying inning. Then, Central rallied in the bottom of the sixth, going through the entire batting order and racking up three runs to win the game. Brandon Musick sent another down the third base line to send in the first two, and Kellon Rollings’ sacrifice lineout sent in the final run of the night.
Rollings also closed the game on the mound for Central for the final two innings, pitching three strikeouts and allowing just one hit. Rollings threw the last pitch of the game, which was a swinging strikeout by Jesse Nava.
The second game of the night was a bit more one-sided, as Central batters went wild in a 12-1 five-inning blowout.
The Lions scored five runs in the first, piled up six in the second, and added on one more in the third. It seemed everyone who went to the plate got a hit. Four different Lions had a perfect 1.000 batting averages in the game, including Gage Gray, Vacari Swain, Isaiah Gray, and Caleb Griffis.
Griffis also started on the mound for Central, allowing just one run on two hits through three innings. Musick closed for the Lions, throwing three strikeouts with no hits allowed to finish the game.
Gage Gray and Blake Ivy both ended the night with two hits and three RBIs apiece, which set them apart from the array of Lion batters.
This 12-1 win completed the three-game region sweep of Southeast Whitfield, and it put the Lions at 12-7 and 5-4 in the region going into a slate of more region games.
