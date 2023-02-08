Central High School closed the regular season on Tuesday with a home region contest against the Northwest Whitfield Bruins, and the boys (22-3, 9-1) capped the night with a 55-42 win to seal the number-one seed in region 7-4A.
The girls game, on the other hand, was tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Lady Bruins outscored Central 39-16 in the second half as the Lions fell 53-30. The Lady Lions (14-12, 4-6) end the regular season with the four seed in the region.
Boys
Despite what the final score indicates, the boys' game stayed a single-digit difference through most of the action.
Northwest Whitfield cut Central's lead to just two points, 40-38, near the midway point of the fourth quarter, but in between Bruin scores, Central's Isaiah West knocked down a pair of three pointers, extending the Lion lead to 46-40.
West led Central with 16 points in the win. Their next leading scorer, Messiah Boykin who had 15 points, played an important role in the final stretch as well.
In the final 60 seconds, the Bruins were down 47-42 and began fouling to save the clock. Boykin went to the line three different times and hit five of his six shots. West and Jay Harding also were called to the foul line, each going two-for-two to seal the win.
This game also featured a low-scoring first quarter in which all scores seemed roughly one game-minute apart. Central went up 8-4 early thanks to baskets by four different Lions, but a pair of free throws and an inside score by Tytus Ramsey tied the game at 8-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Central doubled Northwest in the second period, outscoring the Bruins 16-8, including Max Young's first three-pointer. Young finished the game with three field goals from beyond the arc for Central's third-best scoring performance with nine points on the night.
Caden Ramsey led a comeback for the Bruins in the third quarter with nine points, added to a pair of threes by Braxton Floyd. Although they never took back the lead, Northwest hung around to make things close at 35-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Girls
It was a slow start for both girls' teams, but Northwest Whitfield kicked off the second half with a 12-0 run and outpaced Central the rest of the way.
After a scoreless first minute of play, Rachel Wilson put Central on the board from the post, and Kamry McEwen added on shortly after, giving Central a 4-0 lead with 5:54 left in the first quarter.
McEwen was the only Lion to eclipse double figures scoring with 14 points on the night.
After McEwen's first score, Northwest's Kennedy Baker found a pair of buckets off Central turnovers, and the game was tied 4-4, a score that stayed on the board for roughly three minutes of game time, until Wilson put the Lions up 5-4 with a free throw.
In the second quarter, Baker and Beckley Manning combined for ten points to establish a 14-8 Northwest lead, but a pair of jump shots by McEwen and a Riley Rainwater score under the goal in the final minute tied the game 14-14 at the half.
While Central generally looked the same scoring-wise in the second half, the Lady Bruins looked like a new team.
To start off the second half, Northwest's Lexi Lyon hit a three from the top of the key, their first three-point basket of the night. This was the beginning of a 12-0 Northwest run in the first three minutes of the third.
Central managed seven points in the third, five from McEwen with a pair of Rainwater foul shots, and the Lady Lions were down 36-21 going into the fourth.
Northwest kept up the pace, including adding two three-pointers by Sloan Pender and nine points from Lindsey Harris to expand the deficit.
Four different Lions had individual field goals in the fourth, including a final-minute score by Norah Yarbrough, but it only amounted to nine total points compared to 17 for the Lady Bruins.
