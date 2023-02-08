Central High School closed the regular season on Tuesday with a home region contest against the Northwest Whitfield Bruins, and the boys (22-3, 9-1) capped the night with a 55-42 win to seal the number-one seed in region 7-4A.

The girls game, on the other hand, was tied up 14-14 at halftime, but the Lady Bruins outscored Central 39-16 in the second half as the Lions fell 53-30. The Lady Lions (14-12, 4-6) end the regular season with the four seed in the region.

