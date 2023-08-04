A new coach, a new quarterback, and a running back coming back from injury meant the Central Lions had plenty to see in Friday night’s scrimmage against the Spalding County Jaguars at Ronnie Burchfield Field.
The starters left the field up 17-7 on the Jags.
While the contest didn’t count, it sure looked like a game that meant something to the aforementioned group.
But it was the sophomore veteran that decided to make his presence felt first.
On Central’s first play of the scrimmage, Jonaz Walton went off right tackle and made his way 41 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.
The PAT was good despite a substitution infraction on the extra point play. With exactly 10 minutes to play in the first, Central led 7-0.
For freshman quarterback J.R. Richards, it was the Lions’ third series that he got on track. An 11-yard completion to Manny Palmer put the Lions at Spalding’s 30.
That led to a 32-yard field goal by Ortega.
Jonah Wilson’s TD catch from four yards out with 7:05 to go in the first half re-established the Lions’ 10-point lead at 17-7. The bulk of the offense on the drive came from Cameron Bolton, who was out most of last season due to injury.
The format contained four regulation quarters including a normal first half without a live kicking game meaning the ball was kicked by not actively covered. .
The first half consisted of first teams while subs and Junior Varsity played the second half.
Spalding’s offense was penalized on the first two plays of the game, the first a false start, the second an illegal motion on an incompletion,.
The Jags first possession netted minus-7 total yards.
