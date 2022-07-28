Central's softball team was a force to be reckoned with last season. Ending the season with just two losses at 35-2, the Lady Lions cruised through the state tournament on their way to a AAAA State Championship title, besting North Oconee 4-2 in the championship game.
Now, with seven out of nine starters returning for the team, Central softball is looking to keep that momentum moving forward.
"Our constant motto every practice this summer is 'we just can't get complacent,' " said head coach David McKenna. "Even though we won it last year, it's not going to be handed to us this year, even with the girls that we've got coming back."
"I think it kind of makes our girls even more hungry knowing that we are the state champions and we're the team everybody's going to be shooting for again this year."
According to McKenna, though all of the seniors were important, one of the key players the Lions graduated is Ava Tyson, who played third base as well as catcher last season, along with batting third in the lineup on offense. However, the team has a player that will look to fill in that role.
"We've got an upcoming junior that's filling in, her name is Ragan Reaves, that has done an outstanding job this summer for us," said McKenna, "we think she's going to lock down that third base spot for us."
The Lions will also return catcher Chelsea Jeffers, who will make up for Tyson's time behind the plate, as well.
Another important member of the infield Central graduated was first baseman Gracie McKey, but McKenna says there is another upcoming junior looking to take over at that position, as well, in the likes of Megan Cook, who he says has been doing a great job.
"We kind of moved her from third and second last year, to get some reps at first base this year, and she's done everything we've asked. She should get a lot of time over there at first for us, along with our number-two pitcher Lexi Warren."
And speaking of pitching, that's exactly what McKenna says is the strength of his team this season.
The first name McKenna mentioned was returning senior Karley Fuller, who has been the Lions' starting pitcher for the past three seasons. Last season, Fuller was named AAAA Pitcher of the Year as well as GA Dugout Preview Player of the Year, on top of other career accolades.
"Having her return pitching for us is a lot of experience out there," McKenna said. "She competes, she can keep us in a game, along with Alexis Warren. She's another pitcher that we have that's going to be a big part of this year."
"It starts with your pitchers. If you've got a good pitcher — and we're fortunate enough to have two good pitchers — that can take you a long way," he said.
McKenna also stressed the importance of their middle infield, with senior Izzy Ripatti returning at second base and junior Emma Shoemaker returning at shortstop, the latter of which led the team in home runs on offense last season.
"Emma got first-team All-State shortstop last year, led the team in home runs, and is one of the best fielding middle infielders that I've seen in my 18 years coaching."
Though their team seems to have similar potential to last years group, the schedule may be a bit more of a challenge.
"Our schedule this year is definitely going to be a little bit tougher than last year with our non-region games," said McKenna. "We finished 35-2 last year, if we do that again this year, it's going to be quite an accomplishment."
Their region schedule also presents its own challenges. "Overall, our region in general is probably one of the best regions in 4A," he said, mentioning teams like Heritage, Northwest Whitfield, Cedartown and the new addition Sonoraville, a team coming off a AAA championship appearance.
"Overall, we really don't have an easy game on our schedule," he said.
Regarding his team as a whole, he concluded, "I'm proud of the way they've worked. We're going to have a target on our back — seems like we always have a target on our back — that just shows how our program has been in the past. We're just going to have to come every day ready to play."
"We've just got to stay hungry and continue to try to do what we've done in the past, and that's going to give us a chance to win another state championship."
