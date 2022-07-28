Karley Fuller

Central starting pitcher Karley Fuller will be returning for her senior season, looking to defend the Lions' state title. With Fuller and Alexis Warren, head coach David McKenna says the strength of the team will be their pitching this season. 

Central's softball team was a force to be reckoned with last season. Ending the season with just two losses at 35-2, the Lady Lions cruised through the state tournament on their way to a AAAA State Championship title, besting North Oconee 4-2 in the championship game.

Now, with seven out of nine starters returning for the team, Central softball is looking to keep that momentum moving forward.

