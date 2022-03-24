Central’s men’s soccer team (6-7-1) broke team records on Monday against area opponent Bowdon (1-7).
Miguel Perez scored a total of five goals in the 10-0 win over the Red Devils, tying Bennett Little’s single game record for goals. Cam Cochran broke the school record for assists, both in a game and for the season. Cochran had seven assists against Bowdon, and he now has 19 on the season with three regular season games left to be played.
Central's win against Bowdon was also career win number 150 for head coach Mike Townson.
“I’ve been very fortunate to work with good administration, coaches and players,” said Townson. “My first year as a head coach I set a personal goal of 150 wins. This is year 15 as head coach, and to achieve this with this group is really special.”
On Tuesday, however, the Lions lost a tough 4-3 battle with region opponent Pickens.
Despite the loss, Townson was pleased with how his team played.
“We finally played as a single unit and played with passion and purpose," he said.
Central led early in the game when Brennen Little found the back of the net, but Pickens went on to tie it up going into the second half. Pickens then scored two quick goals to start the half. According to Townson, this seemed to wake up the Lions.
Gio Perez and John Ramirez each scored quick counter-attack goals to tie it up at 3-3. It was back and forth until nine minutes to go when Pickens found the game-winner.
“We had chances in the final few minutes but fell short,” Towson said.
