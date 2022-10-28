Central FOOTBALL 10-29-22

Central powered past Northwest Whitfield in an important region contest on Friday, 35-17.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

Look at the final score, a 35-17 win over visiting Northwest Whitfield, and it would appear that the Central High had a fairly easy time over the Bruins.

However, things did not start well for the Lions as they gave up an eight-play, 70-yard drive to the visitors from Tunnel Hill, 25-miles south of Chattanooga, that included consecutive penalties on the first two plays of the game and fell behind 7-0 with only four and a half minutes elapsed into the region contest.

Trending Videos