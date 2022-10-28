Look at the final score, a 35-17 win over visiting Northwest Whitfield, and it would appear that the Central High had a fairly easy time over the Bruins.
However, things did not start well for the Lions as they gave up an eight-play, 70-yard drive to the visitors from Tunnel Hill, 25-miles south of Chattanooga, that included consecutive penalties on the first two plays of the game and fell behind 7-0 with only four and a half minutes elapsed into the region contest.
But the Lions came roaring back with a 50-yard TD pass from Devan Powell to Vicari Swain. The PAT kick was blocked. When the first period ended, Central was down a point, 7-6. Coach Darius Smiley’s squad trailed 14-10 at the half.
But on their first play of the second half Jonaz Walton scored on a 65-yard dash 13 seconds into the third quarter, and the Lions led 17-14 and never looked back.
With 5:16 in the third period, junior quarterback Devin Powell dropped back to pass and then raced up the middle on a keeper, scoring from the 21. The Lions led 21-17.
Powell then hit Vicari Swain on a 33-yard TD strike to give Central a 28-17 lead.
Swain then struck again, this time on defense, as he scored on a 45-yard interception return.
The Lions got the ball back one more time and ran the clock out to secure the final 35-17 victory over their region rivals.
Next week, Central is home again when they look to improve on their 6-3 overall record and 2-2 mark in region play.
