Lions' reserved season tickets go on sale July 25

With the start of high school football season getting closer and closer, the Central Lions announced this week that reserved-seat season tickets will go on sale starting on July 25.
The cost of reserved-seat season tickets is $70 dollars per person, and it includes single-game tickets to all six home games and a reserved seat for the season. These may be purchased at Central’s front office beginning on Tuesday, July 25.
Season tickets without a reserved seat are already on sale and are available through Central High School’s GoFan page for $56. Single-game tickets are also available from the same site for $9 per game.
The announcement also noted that parking passes will be available for the season for $25.
Central’s home slate this year includes five regular season games, as well as a fast-approaching scrimmage game against Spaulding on August 4.
The majority of the Lions’ home games will be early in the season, including three straight home contests to start the season against Redan, Bowdon and Hampton.
The main attraction out of these first three games will of course be the Carroll-County rivalry with the defending class A D-II state champions Bowdon. Last year, the Lions served Bowdon their only loss of the season by two scores, 35-20.
In their penultimate home game of the season, Central will start region play with a rematch against the class 4A runner ups Cedartown. Last year, this game was close in the early going, but the Bulldogs’ Wing-T attack slowly wore down the Central defense in a 39-7 Lion loss.
However, Cedartown graduated several key players including their bruising B-back Patrick Gardner and leading two-way player Harlem Diamond, so this year’s matchup will be a bit different from a personnel standpoint.
Central’s last home game of the year will be a likely victory for the Lions if history continues itself, as they take on Southeast Whitfield County. Last season, the Lions took this game 51-6 on the road, and the hosting Raiders went on to finish the season 4-6 with a 0-5 record in region play.
The Lions take Ronnie Burchfield Field for the first time on Friday, August 4 at 7:30 p.m.
