Lions' reserved season tickets go on sale July 25

Reserved-seat season tickets to see the Central Lions, including leading rusher Jonaz Walton (pictured), go on sale on July 25 in Central High School’s front office. General admission season tickets and single game tickets are already on sale via GoFan.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

With the start of high school football season getting closer and closer, the Central Lions announced this week that reserved-seat season tickets will go on sale starting on July 25.

The cost of reserved-seat season tickets is $70 dollars per person, and it includes single-game tickets to all six home games and a reserved seat for the season. These may be purchased at Central’s front office beginning on Tuesday, July 25.