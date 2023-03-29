Lions' region slump continues in loss to Heritage

The Central baseball struggled to string hits together on Tuesday, falling 6-2 to the Heritage Generals in their second region series of the season.
This loss follows last week’s series loss to the Sonoraville Phoenix, as the Lions lost two out of three games, winning the top end of Friday’s double header on the road 6-5 as their one region win thus far.
Central managed four hits on the night against Heritage, with Brandon Musick, Kevin Dietrich, Hayden Manson, and Maxx Williamson each earning one hit apiece.
Walker Altman started for the Lions on the mound, lasting three and two-thirds innings and surrendering five runs, three of which were earned, while also tossing five strikeouts.
Rhett Nelson pitched one third of an inning to clean up Altman’s last frame, and Joe Berry closed out the game for the final three innings.
Heritage took an early 1-0 lead batting in the top of the second inning, as Jonathan Glover singled on a 1-2 count for an RBI. The Generals then expanded upon this lead in the fourth inning with four runs, making the deficit 5-0.
Following a ground out to start the inning, Central rallied in the bottom half, loading the bases on an error, a single, and a walk. Brennan Ray’s sacrifice fly scored the Lions’ first run, but Tucker Lambert took strike three looking to end the inning.
The Lions were working against Heritage starter Zach Barrett for the majority of the game, who tossed five strikeouts with one run allowed on three hits, and Glover closed out the final two frames.
Central added one more run in the sixth inning, but the Generals ended that comeback attempt in the base paths, catching Ray advancing to third base. An RBI single in the top of the seventh for Heritage stretched the game to a 6-2 decision.
The Lions (6-14, 1-3) will now turn their attention back to Heritage this Friday for a road-game double header to close out the series. That is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.