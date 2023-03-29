Lions' region slump continues in loss to Heritage

Central dropped their third region loss of the season on Tuesday, 6-2 to the Heritage Generals. Heritage’s Jonathan Glover slides into second base in front of Central’s Brandon Musick.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Central baseball struggled to string hits together on Tuesday, falling 6-2 to the Heritage Generals in their second region series of the season.

This loss follows last week’s series loss to the Sonoraville Phoenix, as the Lions lost two out of three games, winning the top end of Friday’s double header on the road 6-5 as their one region win thus far.

