The Central Lions led the North Oconee Titans 52-51 with eight seconds left in regulation on Wednesday night, but their season came to an end, 53-52, on a controversial final-second play.
After inbounding with eight seconds left, the Titans tried two shots underneath the basket and could not get either to fall, and Central’s Max Young wrestled with North Oconee’s Evan Montgomery for the rebound.
The buzzer sounded, and it seemed Central had sealed the deal.
But that was not the case.
The officials called a jump ball and added one second back onto the game clock, giving the Titans a baseline inbound and a chance for one more shot.
This time, their leading scorer for the night, Byrd Carter, caught a lob from Sam Rothman and banked in the game winner from the left block.
When asked why he thought the officials chose to put one second on the clock, Central head coach Kenny Edwards said, “I can’t give you an honest answer. There wasn’t one second, in my opinion. I’m going to watch film, I could be wrong, but I couldn’t tell you what happened in that second. I know it wasn’t the right call, that’s how I’m feeling right now.”
“It’s heart breaking that you can punish kids in that scenario,” he continued. “Anybody in the gym saw what I saw. [They] just punished the kids—ruined the seniors’ career.”
Edwards stated he had nothing positive to say about the factors his team could not control, but that he is proud of his kids for what they accomplished this year.
“I’m proud of the kids,” he said.
“They fought hard. They played hard enough to win the game.”
After Khaven Cochran put the Lions up 2-0 early, Central trailed for most of the first quarter, ending the period down 16-9.
They cut down North Oconee’s lead in the second quarter, and a Messiah Boykin drive to close the half made it a 24-19 game at the break with the Titans still in the lead.
Out of halftime, the Lions made up ground, and with just over four minutes left in the third quarter, Cochran hit a three to tie the game up at 31-31.
Later, a drive by Isaiah West gave the Lions their first lead since the first quarter, 35-33.
Central’s biggest lead of the night came at the six-minute mark of the fourth quarter, 48-40, forcing a Titan timeout.
The Lions also led by 52-48 at the two-minute mark, but a three by Carter, who also hit the game winner, cut it to 52-51 before the late-game theatrics.
Central had three players in double digits scoring in the game, led by Jay Harding with 13, followed by Cochran with 12 and Boykin with 10. West also approached double figures with nine.
The Lions finish the season with a 23-5 overall record with last-second, one-score losses in both the region championship game and the first round of the playoffs.
Before the region championship game, the Central had been on an eleven-game winning streak dating back to a 55-47 win over Villa Rica back on January 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.