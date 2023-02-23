Jay Harding vs N. Oconee

Senior Jay Harding led the Central Lions with 13 points against North Oconee in the first round of GHSA state playoffs on Wednesday. The Lions lost 53-52 on a controversial last-second play.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Central Lions led the North Oconee Titans 52-51 with eight seconds left in regulation on Wednesday night, but their season came to an end, 53-52, on a controversial final-second play.

After inbounding with eight seconds left, the Titans tried two shots underneath the basket and could not get either to fall, and Central’s Max Young wrestled with North Oconee’s Evan Montgomery for the rebound.

