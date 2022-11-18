SANDY SPRINGS — It was a toe-to-toe contest for three quarters.
But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Steven Jones broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run up the middle that put the Holy Innocents Bears ahead of the Central Lions by 10 points, the first time either team had led by more than one score the entire night.
It would prove to be the beginning of the end for the Lions, who didn’t have time to catch up and fell 24-14 to the Bears in the second round of the playoffs.
On the ensuing drive, quarterback Devon Powell, who had been breaking runs on the Bears’ defense all night suddenly couldn’t find a crease.
While Jonaz Walton and Kameron Edge got enough yards to keep the drive alive, the fourth-quarter clock became the Bears’ 12th man.
Facing 4th and 2 on their own 37 with 8:13 to go, punting wasn’t an option. Powell found some luck when Isiah McMicheal found a batted pass. Powell then found McMichael legitimately down the sideline to the one for 58 yards. Walton got his second TD of the night two plays later.
After the extra point, Central trailed 17-14 with 6:37 to go. The difference being a 22-yard field goal miss in the first half.
Central’s final glimmer of hope rested on the Lions’ defense, and was doused by Jacoby Murray’s TD from a yard out with 2:09 to go.
The Lions got a good start thanks to Jonaz Walton’s first touchdown, a 30-yard run with 9:11 to go in the first quarter.
Powell’s RPO play set up Walton’s run.
Murray’s first one-yard TD run of the nigh answered seven minutes later. The 7-7 tie held up to the end of the first quarter.
Before the quarter expired, Powell broke free again from the 11 down to the Bears’ 20, but a holding call brought the spot back to the Central 40. Despite the hold, Central obtained the first down and got out of bad field position.
But the 22-yard field goal miss put a bit of pressure on the Lions’ defense. They rose to the occasion and forced the Bears to punt. The Lions took over at their own 46.
But a Nick Morgan pick of a Powell pass put the Bears in business at the Lions’ 45.
That led to a 20-yard field goal as the first half clock expired. Holy Innocents led 10-7 at the break.
The Lions finished the season with an 8-4 record.
