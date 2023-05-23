Lions place 11th as local teams end state bass fishing tournament

Central High School’s Colton Huber and Levi Irby placed 11th in the GHSA’s state bass fishing championship, catching 10 bass for a combined weight of eleven pounds two ounces.

 Central Lions Fishing

LINCOLNTON, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association held the third annual state bass fishing championships at Clark Hills Lake last weekend (May 20), and Central High School’s qualifying team of Colton Huber and Levi Irby placed eleventh to highlight local performances.

Huber and Irby were Central’s first GHSA state qualifiers in school history.

