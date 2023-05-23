Lions place 11th as local teams end state bass fishing tournament

LINCOLNTON, Ga. — The Georgia High School Association held the third annual state bass fishing championships at Clark Hills Lake last weekend (May 20), and Central High School’s qualifying team of Colton Huber and Levi Irby placed eleventh to highlight local performances.
Huber and Irby were Central’s first GHSA state qualifiers in school history.
Per GHSA, a total of 63 schools and 106 boats made the finals from four qualifying tournaments held in January, February, March and April.
Huber and Irby reeled in their limit of five fish per angler, which weighed in at a combined eleven pounds two ounces.
Bryson Dover and Angel Cornejo of Lanier High School won the tournament with a total weigh-in of 20 pounds eight ounces.
Other Local Teams Participating
Colton Bates and Kaci Bates of Heard County High School qualified and participated in the state tournament, and they combined for seven fish, weighing in at eight pounds and ten ounces, placing them at 35th.
Temple High School had four different teams qualify for this year’s state tournament.
The team of Chad Seagreaves and Kade Brown placed the highest for the Tigers, combining for six bass weighing in at five pounds 15 ounces.
Gage Riddle and Justin Singley as a team hauled in a pair of bass combining for two pounds, putting them in 83rd place.
The Tigers’ teams of Rylan Daniell and Beau Beckjordan, and Cameron Bolden and Brian Singley, were both in a 19-way tie for 88th, not managing to find a bass on the day.
