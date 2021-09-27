What was to be a play that would run off the final seconds of the game and seal a 28-20 over visiting Heard County at Lion Valley on Friday night turned into a 28-yard scoring scamper by freshman sensation Devan Powell that put the final touches on a 35-20 victory by coach Darius Smiley’s squad over the Braves.
However, the first quarter of the game showed little promise for what what would be an eventual Central win over the Class AA Braves from Franklin. On their first three possessions, the Class AAAAA Lions fumbled, punted, had a a 35-yard scoring dash by Vicari Swain called back because of holding penalty, and eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Heard took advantage of the Lions’ fumble by marching 38 yards in eight plays to go up 7-0 with 7:32 showing on the first-quarter clock. Maurice Fench scored from the 2. The big plays on the drive were a 17-yard reverse by Isaiah O’Neal on a 4th and 14 and a 13-yard bootleg pass from from Fench to Jonathan Echols.
The Braves put together an 11-play drive in the second quarter that carried them to the Central 13, but Kameron Edge broke up a pass in the end zone on a 3rd and 10.
A 31-yard Heard field goal attempt went wide with 6:16 remaining before intermission with the Braves holding a 14-7 lead.
Heard County’s Marquavious Nelson stunned the crowd when he ran the second half kickoff back 96 yards for a score to put the Braves on top 20-7.
But the Lions bounced back when Edge took the Braves’ kickoff from the 15 and raced 38 yards across midfield to the Heard 47. On a third and seven, Powell hit Swain for 26 yards and a first down to the Braves 18. Facing a 4th and 5 from the 8, Powell scored, Guevara notched the PAT, and Central was down by a score, 20-14, with 7:28 left in the third quarter.
Nick Brewer came up with a big defensive play when he batted down a Heard pass near midfield which forced a Braves punt to the the Central 37. From there the Lions began what would prove to be the winning drive. From the 28, Powell faked a handoff, pivoted, and ran straight up the middle 28 yards to tie the game at 20. Guevara was true on the extra point, and the Lions took their first lead of the game, 21-20 with 8:23 left in the third period.
Following a Heard punt three plays into the fourth quarter, the Lions mounted what would be the clinching drive. After a dead ball personal foul penally on the Braves when Powell was shoved down after stepping out of bounds, the Lions looked at a 4th and 6 from the Heard 29. Swain then made a tremendous catch of a Powell pass to score, Guevara added another PAT, and Central led 27-20 with 7:02 left in the game.
The Braves picked up a first down on their last possession but turned it over on downs at their own 28 with 35 seconds left.
Then on a wild play that began as Powell ran around with the ball trying to run time off the clock, he suddenly broke free and scored. Guevera’s extra point made the final score,35-20.
Jacobi Almon intercepted Fench’s pass and took a knee to end the game.
"No, we didn’t start out too well at all,” said a visibly emotional Coach Smiley after the game, “but we kept fighting! They made some mistakes, but came back and played hard. I love those guys!”
The underclassmen-dominated Lions were led by sophomore quarterback Devan Powell who ran for 125 yards on 19 carries and scored three TDs.
With the win, the Lions moved to 3-2 on the season and make the 100-mile trip Friday night to Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill near the Georgia-Tennessee line to take on the Bruins in a Region 7AAAA matchup.
Northwest Whitfield is 2-2 after losing a pair of close games, 31-25 in a triple overtime season opening loss against Coahula and a 31-30 setback to North Murray County. The Bruins picked up wins over Gordon Central, 44-7, and last week at home over Chattooga, 28-7.
