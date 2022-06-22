Central football is in the midst of summer practice and workouts this week, and the Lions are looking to get better all around to try to make a jump this upcoming season.
"Summer is going well so far," said head coach Darius Smiley. "Our numbers have been good, attendance has been higher than normal, so very pleased with that."
"Kids are coming in, working hard, and doing everything we ask them to do."
As far as what the Lions are working on in the offseason, the team is looking to get better at every position and in every facet of the game.
"We're trying to work on all phases of the game, from offense to defense to special teams," Smiley said. "Trying to find the right mix of guys that we can put together to go try and win ball games on Friday nights."
Smiley laid out some of his standout players from summer practice at each position, starting up front with the guys that will pave the way for Central's offense this upcoming season.
"Offensive line-wise, we've got Eli Summerville who's a center. He's done a great job so far this summer. Jacob Wilburn is a senior tackle that I've been very pleased with."
Smiley then mentioned an upcoming freshman running back that may provide a new level of production for the Lions this year.
"Running back, we've got freshman Jonas Walton. I think he's going to be able to provide us a spark and provide some minutes in the backfield."
Continuing on offense, Smiley also made sure to mention that returning quarterback Devan Powell has done well this summer. He also spoke of some younger receivers that are making the most of their opportunities.
"All of our receivers have done a good job, we've got some younger guys that have stepped up that didn't receive a whole lot of playing time last year but are making the most of it this year," Smiley said.
"Manny Palmer is one, Luke Worley, Zaylend Person, Jayelen White. All those guys have done a good job at the receiving position."
Smiley then moved onto the defense, again starting with his guys lining up on the line of scrimmage.
"Defensive line-wise, Juliuz Walton is going to be the spark there. He's our rush end," Smiley said.
Middle linebacker may be one of Central's strongest position groups this season, with a pair of experienced players returning this year.
"Linebacker-wise, you've got two veterans in Ty Brewer and Nate Horsley," said Smiley.
Horsely is a rising sophomore, and Brewer is a six-foot-tall 205 pound rising junior who plays both inside and outside linebacker.
Smiley also mentioned Aiden Relthford as a member of Central's secondary that has stepped up this summer.
"Very pleased with some of the guys that we've got," said Smiley. "We've just got to continue to get better each and every day that we step out on the field."
Central will start the pre-season off with a pair of scrimmages at Spaulding on August 5 and at Heard County on August 12. Their regular season starts at home against Redan on August 19.
