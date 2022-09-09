After coasting to a big halftime lead, the Central Lions added four more scores in the final two periods to record a 61-40 blowout win over the visiting McIntosh Chiefs on Ronnie Burchfield Field on Friday night in a light drizzle.
Now 3-1 on the season, coach Darius Smiley’s squad return to Lion Valley going into next week’s homecoming matchup with Northgate of Newnan in a non-region contest.
Although Central rolled to what appeared to be an easy win on the scoreboard, the game began on an ominous note as the Chiefs from Peachtree City took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards in a 13-play drive that took almost seven minutes off the first quarter clock.
Vicari Swain blocked McIntosh’s PAT.
The Lions wasted little time in taking the lead as they took only five plays to go 54 yards that included Swain’s 5-yard scoring run and Cam Cochran’s extra point for a 7-6 advantage with 3:09 in the first period.
Following a Chiefs’ punt, Swain broke the game open when he raced for a 73-yard TD. Rafael Guevara’s kick made it a 14-6 game.
But the visitors came right back and tied the game 14-14 three minutes into the second quarter33-yard TD strike from Tate Morris to Landon Dolhnancyk. The two-point pass from Morris to Marcus Malone knotted the game.
However, the Lions took the lead for keeps with Swain’s 21-yard scamper up the middle. The PAT was blocked, and Central led 20-14.
The second half was all Central as they tallied scores on four drives and held the Chiefs scoreless.
Swain ran for 297 yards in the game to pace his team’s scoring juggernaut.
Just as the game ended, the rain intensified, but the Lions were in a dray locker room celebrating the victory.
