Devan Powell vs. McIntosh

Central scored 34 points in the first half of Friday night’s shootout against McIntosh at Lion Valley.

 Photo by Micah Hytower

After coasting to a big halftime lead, the Central Lions added four more scores in the final two periods to record a 61-40 blowout win over the visiting McIntosh Chiefs on Ronnie Burchfield Field on Friday night in a light drizzle.

Now 3-1 on the season, coach Darius Smiley’s squad return to Lion Valley going into next week’s homecoming matchup with Northgate of Newnan in a non-region contest.

