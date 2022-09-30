CEDARTOWN — Central walked onto Doc Ayers Field at Cedartown High School looking to pull an upset of the number-one ranked team in class 4A. Despite taking an early 7-6 lead, Central quickly fell behind against the Bulldogs’ powerful wing-T offense, ending the night with a 39-7 region loss.
Central moved the ball efficiently down the field on the opening drive, including a 17-yard comeback route to Vicari Swain and a 23-yard strike to Manny Palmer down the visitor sideline. But shortly after, Central was faced with a fourth down and one from the Cedartown 16-yard line, and they chose to go for it.
The handoff exchange between Devan Powell and Jonaz Walton was slightly bobbled, and Walton was stopped just short of the line to gain in a pile of Lions and Bulldogs.
Cedartown took over on downs from there, and they showed a flash of why they are the number-one team in class 4A. The Bulldogs went quickly to the line for each snap from their wing-T offense, and with several big carries from Harlem Diamond and Patrick Gardner, the Bulldogs found the end zone. After a missed PAT, it was 6-0 Cedartown.
But Central was not deterred yet. Powell and the Lion offense brought the same energy they had in their first possession. This time, they were faced with a fourth and nine from the Cedartown 26, and they converted with the help of a pass interference call. Powell then scrambled for a seven-yard touchdown, and after a Cam Cochran PAT, Central had the lead, 7-6.
Central still could not get a stop on defense, however, and Cedartown took just five plays to score again, capped off with a 22-yard jet sweep by Khamarion Davis, and the Bulldogs were back in the lead, 13-7.
Central then went three and out on offense, and Walker Altman’s punt placed Cedartown on their own 26. Central’s defense almost got their first forced punt of the night, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty kept Cedartown’s explosive offense on the field.
Quarterback Reece Tanner hit Drew Ledbetter on a deep crossing route, and Gardner would later take a fullback-belly carry for a score to give the Bulldogs a 19-7 advantage at the half.
Cedartown began to fully break away in the second half. With the help of a long kickoff return by Davis to the Central 39-yard line, Cedartown quickly expanded their lead on a 19-yard touchdown carry by Diamond.
The Cedartown defense also made adjustments to put the Lion offense further in check, using leading tackler Eli Barrow as a quarterback spy to contain Powell in the pocket. Powell was sacked four times in the third quarter.
Another methodical rushing drive capped by a Gardner score put the Bulldogs up 33-7 going into the final period. Cedartown added a final gut punch with a 42-yard rushing score by Tae Harris late in the fourth.
Now in the midst of region play, Central (4-2, 0-1) will be back at home next week against Sonoraville. Cedartown (6-0, 1-0) will be on the road against Heritage next week.
