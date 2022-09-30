CEDARTOWN — Central walked onto Doc Ayers Field at Cedartown High School looking to pull an upset of the number-one ranked team in class 4A. Despite taking an early 7-6 lead, Central quickly fell behind against the Bulldogs’ powerful wing-T offense, ending the night with a 39-7 region loss.

Central moved the ball efficiently down the field on the opening drive, including a 17-yard comeback route to Vicari Swain and a 23-yard strike to Manny Palmer down the visitor sideline. But shortly after, Central was faced with a fourth down and one from the Cedartown 16-yard line, and they chose to go for it.

