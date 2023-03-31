Lions fall one run short in both games of Thursday DH

The Central Lions traveled to Ringgold, Ga. on Thursday for a twin bill to close their region series with the Heritage Generals. In both games, Central fell one run short, falling at scores of 2-1 and 10-9.
Game One
The first game of the night was a pitching duel between Heritage's Brady Chandler and Central's Rhett Nelson. Both teams stuck with their starters for a full game, and they each had a similar night.
Chandler allowed one run on five hits with five hits and a walk, while Nelson allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
After a shutout first two innings for both teams, Heritage broke the silence, batting in the basement of the third inning. A passed ball allowed Eli Totherow to advance to third, and fittingly, pitcher Chandler hit the RBI single to send him home.
It took until the fifth inning for the Lion offense to knot the game back up. Maxx Williamson singled to get on base, and Walker Altman's double into center field sent Williamson rounding third to tie the game at 1-1.
One half inning later, with two outs away, the Generals scored what became the game-winning run. On a 1-2 count, Max Owens hit a fly-ball double to left field and one runner crossed the plate.
Central then went three-up, three down in their final two innings in the batter's box, ending the game at a 2-1 decision.
Each team tallied five total hits in the low-scoring game. The Lions were led by Williamson who had two hits on his two at-bats.
Game Two
The nightcap of Thursday's double header was a stark contrast to the first game, as at least one run was scored in nine different half innings.
After falling behind by as much as five runs, the Lions nearly erased the deficit, cutting Heritage's lead down to one run in the sixth, but they could not find one more.
It was a bullpen game for the Lions, with four different pitchers seeing time on the mound. Hayden Manson started the effort, but after allowing six runs (two earned) through two thirds of an inning, Brennan Ray cleaned up the last out.
After that point, Korbin Dietrich and Joe Cooney split the rest of the game with a combined two runs on three hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
Down 7-2 batting in the top of the third, Central scored a game-high four runs, starting with a Dietrich RBI single and continuing with RBIs from Manson, Vicari Swain, and Joe Berry, cutting the Heritage lead to 7-6.
Heritage stretched the lead back, however, adding one in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth.
That was when Central surged back. Davis Smith had an RBI single that ended the fifth inning, and thanks to an error on a ball put into play by Brandon Musick, another run scored to begin the sixth.
A walk and two outs later, Musick stole home plate on a passed ball, cutting the score to 10-9. However, trying to put the ball in play, Manson grounded out, ending their next-to-last chance at the plate.
In the seventh, the Lions put a runner on base as Swain hit a one-out single, but a ground out and a strikeout closed the door on a potential game-tying run.
Central out hit Heritage nine hits to five, led by Williamson and Musick who both had two hits each.
What's Next
With this being their third region series loss, Central (6-16, 1-8) is in sixth place in the region and will now have to make a run at their remaining region schedule to have a shot at the fourth seed and a playoff spot.
Currently, Northwest Whitfield is in fourth and Southeast Whitfield County is in fifth, and these will be Central's opponents for the weeks of April 10 and April 17, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.