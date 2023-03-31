Lions fall one run short in both games of Thursday DH

Maxx Williamson avoids a pick-off attempt in game one against Heritage earlier in the week. Williamson led the Lions with two hits in each game on the road Thursday, but the Lions lost by one run in each game.

 Photo by Tucker Cole

The Central Lions traveled to Ringgold, Ga. on Thursday for a twin bill to close their region series with the Heritage Generals. In both games, Central fell one run short, falling at scores of 2-1 and 10-9. 

Game One

Trending Videos