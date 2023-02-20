ROME — Sonoraville led Central Carroll by three points in the final 14 seconds of the 7-4A region championship game on Friday. Sonoraville’s Donovan McDaniel missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Lions got the rebound. They had one more chance to tie the game up.

The Lions passed the ball around the top of the arc and set screens, attempting to set up a game-tying shot amongst heavy defensive pressure. Just before the buzzer, Isaiah West pulled up from the left wing, and the ball jostled in and out of the rim. The Sonoraville Phoenix was victorious, 40-37.

