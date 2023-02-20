ROME — Sonoraville led Central Carroll by three points in the final 14 seconds of the 7-4A region championship game on Friday. Sonoraville’s Donovan McDaniel missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Lions got the rebound. They had one more chance to tie the game up.
The Lions passed the ball around the top of the arc and set screens, attempting to set up a game-tying shot amongst heavy defensive pressure. Just before the buzzer, Isaiah West pulled up from the left wing, and the ball jostled in and out of the rim. The Sonoraville Phoenix was victorious, 40-37.
“First of all, give credit to Sonoraville,” said Central head coach Kenny Edwards after the game. “They did a really good job. I think they wanted it more than we did, early.”
Central trailed by as much as 19 points in the game, as they were down 36-17 near the end of the third quarter before Jay Harding had an and-one bucket to cut it to 36-20 going into the final frame.
The fourth quarter was Central’s best period by far, holding Sonoraville to just four points while scoring 17, led by West who had nine points in the quarter. West finished with a team-high 14 points through the full game.
“I’m proud of the guys for making a run at the end to push it back and try to get a chance. It shows that we have a championship mentality,” Edwards said.
Within the first three minutes of the fourth, Central outscored Sonoraville 10-4, including six points from West and a sneaky steal and score by Harding on a baseline inbound. Sonoraville did not score again for the rest of the game, while the Lions scrambled in full-court defense to string together seven more points.
One disparity between the Lions and the Phoenix was free-throw shooting. Central was 50% from the foul line all night, making seven out of 14, with four misses in the fourth quarter. Sonoraville shot 78% from the stripe, hitting seven out of nine.
“If we played four more minutes, it would have been a different outcome,” Edwards stated. “We just decided not to show up early, and that’s on me. It’s my job to get them ready, and so, we’ll learn from it.”
Neither team found the bottom of the net until the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, when Sonoraville’s McDaniel had a layup to break the game open. McDaniel had seven points in the first period, and with a pair of threes and a layup from his teammates, Sonoraville was already up double digits, 15-5 at the end of the frame.
McDaniel led Sonoraville with 14 points in the win, the only player in double digits for the Phoenix.
Khaven Cochran opened up Central’s offense in the second quarter with a pair of mid-range baskets, but he was subbed out following his second score. After that point, Messiah Boykin, West and Young combined to cut the Phoenix lead to 22-15 at the half.
The Lions struggled to make a shot in the third quarter and scored just five points, all of which were by Harding. Meanwhile, Sonoraville added 14 to their total, including three three-pointers from three different players.
“To be honest with you, I think we needed a little punch in the face to get us ready for state playoffs,” Edwards admitted. “But it’s not what I wanted to do in the region championship. I'm disappointed we didn't achieve our goal, but it will shift right over to the new goal of getting a game in the state playoffs."
Despite the loss, the Lions will still host the first round of GHSA state playoffs as a two seed, as they take on North Oconee this Wednesday (Feb. 22) at 7 p.m.
