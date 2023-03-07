CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Central baseball consistently found one run in each inning on Monday in a 6-1 win over Cass, their second consecutive win following an 11-3 win over Mount Pisgah last Saturday.
After a scoreless first inning, the Lions scored one run in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings, while putting up two in the seventh.
Hayden Manson got the start for Central and pitched for six and one-third innings, allowing just one run on four hits with eleven strikeouts. Tucker Lambert closed out the seventh inning with two strikeouts.
In total, Central earned ten hits in the win, with eight different batters all finding at least one hit. Korbin Dietrich and Vicari Swain led the effort with two hits apiece.
The Lions had a 4-0 lead batting in what became their biggest inning of the night offensively, the seventh inning. Swain led the inning off with a double to left field, and Davis Smith brought him home on the next at bat with a line-drive single.
Two strikeouts later, Brandon Musick made the most of his first and only hit of the night, singling on a hard ground ball to cap off the win with another insurance run.
Down 6-0 to start the bottom of the seventh, Cass strung together a pair of walks and a single to load the bases, and they capitalized with a run on a ground ball error to third base.
That was when Lambert entered to clean up the game for Central, dealing two strikeouts to end Cass’ attempt at an unlikely comeback.
Central (5-7) will now have a rematch against Cass, this time at home on Thursday, March 9, with a first pitch scheduled for 5:55 p.m.
