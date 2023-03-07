Brandon Musick Slide

Brandon Musick’s RBI single was Central’s final run in a 6-1 win over Cass on Monday.

 Photo by Lisa Hughes

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Central baseball consistently found one run in each inning on Monday in a 6-1 win over Cass, their second consecutive win following an 11-3 win over Mount Pisgah last Saturday.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lions scored one run in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings, while putting up two in the seventh.

