When Devan Powell's keeper on fourth down from seven yards out as the third quarter clock expired cut Whitewater's lead in half at 14-7, there was a glimmer of hope for the Central Lions in their third straight home game of the 2021 season.
That hope was doused relatively quickly thanks to a one-yard touchdown sneak by Williams with 7:41 to go in the fourth quarter and Dalton Bonner's third TD of the night.
The night ended with the Wildcats beating the Lions 28-7.
Bonner's third touchdown of the night came in the last two minutes of the game los.
The first half didn't have much offense, but for Central fans might have been considered offensive.
A 24-yard touchdown run by Whitewater's Dalton Bonner capped off a long drive by the Cats that started at their own 20. The TD came with 5:32 to go in the first quarter.
Central got to midfield before having to punt. That punt rolled to Whitewater's 7, effectively flipping the field in favor of the Lions.
But two runs by Whitewater's Adeoluwa Erinle put the Wildcats out of the shadow of their own goalpost to near midfield at their own 42.
Central's defense stood tall on that drive which ended on fourth down at the Lions' 33.
But the drive ended after three plays and one yard gained.
While the Lions' defense stood tall again, it was increasingly difficult for Central's offense to get in rhythm.
The defense got the Lions one more opportunity before halftime when Jaylen White jumped for an interception with just over a minute to go in the second quarter.
The deficit was 7-0 at halftime.
Central's luck on offense didn't get much better on the second half's opening possession.
After a punt and a penalty, the Wildcats started on Central's 27.
Bonner chewed up the last 10 yards of the drive and scored his second TD of the night putting Whitewater up 14-0.
