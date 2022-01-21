LIONS ATOP REGION

By TUCKER COLE
Central senior Joseph Bell had a career night against Pickens on Thursday. Bell started hot in the first quarter with two threes and a foul shot, and he finished the night with 20 points. This propelled the Lions to an important 59-42 region win.
The main strength for Central in the first half was team defense. Pickens had a possession in which they tried to put up several shots, but each time, there was a Lion paw in front of the ball.
The constant pressure from Central on defense held Pickens to just 20 points in the first half.
On offense, Central hit threes from all over the court in the first half. Brian Bain dished the ball from his point guard position, and ball movement allowed Central to knock down seven threes in the first half. The Lions were up 33-20 at the break.
Central’s boys had to fight through adversity and a short turnaround going into this matchup.
“We lost a close one on the road on Tuesday night,” head coach Kenny Edwards said. “We didn’t play particularly well. We fought from 20 down. We had a shot to win it and lost. [Thursday’s game] was a test for them to bounce back on a short turnaround.”
Through the second half, Central simply tried to stay aggressive to maintain their lead. Bell had three points in the third, and Bain had five. It was the fourth quarter that got a bit more interesting.
Pickens’ Luke Rogers seemingly came out of nowhere with a 10-point fourth quarter from his position in the paint. Pickens was down 45-29 at the end of the third, so a comeback looked out of the question. That is, until Rogers and the Dragons cut it to a nine point, 50-41 game with two minutes to go.
The Dragons looked like they might have a sliver of a chance, but they made the mistake of fouling Central’s Bell in the final minutes. Bell made seven of his eight fourth-quarter foul shots to seal the win for Central at 59-42.
“I’m very proud of them because it’s a region win,” Edwards said.
The win keeps Central atop Region 7AAAA.
“Those are very important,” he said.
Lady Lions find small victories in battle with injuriesIt was a new-look starting five for the Lady Lions, as Central has caught the injury bug as of late.
They fell again 56-30 to Pickens on Thursday night, their third straight setback.
“The girls we have out there, we’ve got a bunch of ninth and tenth graders, and they’re working their butts off,” head coach Joshua Smith said.
The first quarter started slow, until Pickens’ Caroline Mullins got hot for the Lady Dragons. Mullins was fouled in the paint three times in this stretch, and she hit five of six free throws. This gave Pickens a new level of energy that vaulted them to a 17-9 lead going into the second period.
Central had opportunities to make it a closer game in the first. They missed four foul shots in the final nine seconds of the quarter. Still, it was a strong effort by Lucy Wilkinson, who hit a three in this stretch, and single baskets from others that kept it a single digit deficit going into the second.
A team effort from Pickens on offense allowed the Lady Dragons to run away with the game. In the second quarter alone, six different Lady Dragons had single buckets.
For Central, point guard Zoey Haberland was aggressive on defense and spread the ball around on offense, but the Lions were only able to come away with seven points in the second quarter.
Late in the third quarter, junior Kayli Miller ran off the court in pain, but came back into the game later.
Pickens held Central to just two points in the third, and they were able to cruise through the fourth with a double-digit lead thanks to baskets from Carmyn and Caroline Mullins, as well as Bella Hopkins.
Central did not give up the fight, however.
Most notably, Haberland continued to sprint up and down the court and finished the game with nine points, seven came in the fourth.
“We can’t ask for anything more,” Smith said. “I mean, there’s ten seconds left in the game, and we’re down twenty-plus, and they’re still trying to get a steal at half-court. I can coach girls like that all day long.”
