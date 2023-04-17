Lions announce 2023 football schedule

Like last season, Central kicks off their 2023 football season at home against Redan. Pictured is rising sophomore running back Jonaz Walton, who will look to build upon a 1644-yard, 20-touchdown freshman season.

 File Photo by Micah Hytower

With the inaugural season for head coach Umbrah Brown on the horizon, the Central Lions released this year's football schedule on Sunday.

The Lions will play the exact same opponents as last season with hosting locations flipped, except for the first game against Redan, which will be at home like it was last year.

