Lions announce 2023 football schedule

With the inaugural season for head coach Umbrah Brown on the horizon, the Central Lions released this year's football schedule on Sunday.
The Lions will play the exact same opponents as last season with hosting locations flipped, except for the first game against Redan, which will be at home like it was last year.
After Redan, the Lions will have a Carroll-County rematch at home with the defending Class-A Division-II state champion Bowdon Red Devils, whom the Lions beat 35-20 last season.
The next week, Central will have a chance at home to avenge last season's heart-breaking 34-33 loss to the Hampton Hornets before they travel to take on McIntosh in what was an offensive battle last season—a 61-40 Lion win.
Central will stay on the road after McIntosh with a contest against the Northgate Vikings, which was a 27-17 win for the Lions last season.
The Lions will then take their first bye week of the season, the week of September 22, before diving into region play against Cedartown to whom they fell 39-7 last year.
The Bulldogs finished 14-1 last season with a trip to the 4A state championship game, where they lost 14-13 to Benedictine on a late-game goal-line stand.
However, Cedartown graduates several key players, including their starting quarterback and their top four rushers from the team last year. Statistically, the Bulldogs are graduating 84.5% of their rushing yardage production this year.
Next on the region docket for Central will be a road trip to Sonoraville, another rematch of a heartbreaker from last season, this one being a 35-34 loss in double overtime. The Phoenix return their starting quarterback and leading receiver but graduate a few key defensive pieces.
Last year, the Lions had a three-game win streak after the Sonoraville game with big wins over both Whitfield teams and Heritage. And like last year, Central will have a bye week to prepare for this final stretch of region games, The only difference is that Southeast Whitfield will be at home, and their final two games against Northwest Whitfield and Heritage will be on the road.
Central Lion football begins spring practice on May 3, and they are scheduled to conclude spring ball with a spring game at Wheeler High School on May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
