Central High School hosted the inaugural West Metro FCA Senior All-Star softball game on Tuesday.
The event featured two teams: the blue team, which was composed of seniors from Alexander, Bowdon, Bremen, Heard County, New Manchester and Villa Rica; and the gold team, which was composed of seniors from Carrollton, Central, Haralson County, Lithia Springs, Mt. Zion and Temple.
The gold team's pitching combination of Central's Karley Fuller and Haralson County's Morgan Martin combined for a shutout on the night, with Fuller pitching four innings and Martin going three.
Villa Rica's Toree Wofford, Bowdon's Caroline Huggins and Alexander's Kaitlyn White split time in the pitchers circle for the blue team.
Three different solo home runs and an RBI single scored the gold team's four runs of the night to end with a 4-0 win.
Central's Izzy Ripatti had the first score of the night, as she hit a solo homer over the right-field fence to put the gold team up 1-0.
Mt. Zion's Chelsey Hogsed scored the second run for the gold team on an RBI single down the first-base line by Carrollton's Juliana Batts.
Carrollton's Olivia Mason added on the next score for the gold team with a fifth-inning solo homer to left-center field, and Central catcher Chelsea Jeffers also added a solo homer in the same inning for the last run of the game.
The event was made possible by the West Metro Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization, which covers the counties of Carroll, Douglas, Haralson and Heard.
