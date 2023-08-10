Both Emma Shoemaker and Leigha Adams knocked back solo home runs on Wednesday night for Central, but those were the only times the Lions scored in a 4-2 loss to the visiting Newnan Cougars.
Newnan pitcher Maddie Veal was credited for the Cougars’ win in the circle, pitching a full seven innings, allowing four hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
Central had four players with one hit each, including Shoemaker, Adams, Megan Cook and Ragan Reaves.
It was a strong start to the game for the hosting Lady Lions, as starting pitcher Madison McClure pitched a shutout for the first three innings.
Central had a few baserunners in the first two innings, but it took until the bottom of the third inning for the Lions to get on the board, as Shoemaker hit a one-out solo home run over the center-field fence to put the Lions in front 1-0.
Unfortunately for the Lions, Shoemaker’s home run proved to be a scoring spark for both teams, and Newnan scored two runs to take the lead in the next inning, thanks to a Gabriella Espy bunt and a Gracie Smith RBI single.
Down 2-1, Central was blanked in the bottom of the fourth, and Newnan kept their scoring streak alive with two more runs in the top of the fifth on RBI hits by Presley Ivey and Addison Smith.
With the Cougar lead stretched to 4-1, the Lions elected to make a change in pitching to senior Alexis Warren, who pitched a shutout for the remainder of the game and allowed just one hit.
Adams led off the sixth inning with her solo shot, also into center field, but that proved to be all that was left in the tank for the Lions on offense.
The defending 4A state runners up are now 1-1 on the young season following a 6-5 win over LaGrange of the road to start the season. They will be back in action against North Forsyth and Northside Columbus in the Trojan Leadoff Slam at East Carrollton Park on Friday at 5:15 and 7 p.m. respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.