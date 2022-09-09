Central Lions softball (11-2, 4-1) came away with their fourth straight region win on Thursday, beating Sonoraville 6-1 thanks to a big game from Izzy Ripatti at the plate and a ten-strikeout night pitched by Karley Fuller.
A sacrifice fly by Leigha Adams got the Lady Lions started on offense in the top of the first. Three runs scored on an error by the Sonoraville Pheonix defense on this hit, and Central did not look back from this 3-0 lead.
The Lady Pheonix’s only score of the night was an Erin Garland steal of home on a rare wild pitch for Fuller in the bottom of the first.
All in all, Fuller pitched a full seven innings with just three hits allowed on top of ten strikeouts and no walks.
Central’s offensive highlight of the night happened in the top of the seventh inning. The Lady Lions were up 4-1 with one out when Izzy Rippatti knocked back a two-run homer to left field. That would be Central’s last score of the night and a quick three outs by Sonoraville locked up the final score.
Rippatti led the Lions’ offense with three hits on four at-bats, followed by Fuller who went two-for-two at the plate.
Three different pitchers saw time on the field for Sonoraville. Becca Tippett started the game and went two innings, surrendering three runs on two hits and a strikeout.
Lily Holton spent the most time in the circle for the Pheonix, going four-and-two-thirds innings and allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Lila Mullinax closed the final two-thirds of an inning.
Central softball will also be in action in the Trojan Slam Tournament, with two games today: a game against Effingham County at 9:30 a.m. and Dodge County at 1 p.m.
