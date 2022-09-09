Central Lions softball (11-2, 4-1) came away with their fourth straight region win on Thursday, beating Sonoraville 6-1 thanks to a big game from Izzy Ripatti at the plate and a ten-strikeout night pitched by Karley Fuller.

A sacrifice fly by Leigha Adams got the Lady Lions started on offense in the top of the first. Three runs scored on an error by the Sonoraville Pheonix defense on this hit, and Central did not look back from this 3-0 lead.

