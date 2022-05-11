Central’s soccer team will have athletes competing in two different All-Star soccer games coming up soon.
Gio Perez, Bennett Little and Brennen Little will be participating in the DiVarsity All-Star game on May 15.
Brennen Little and Cam Cochran will also be participating in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) All-Star game on June 6.
According to Central head soccer coach Mike Townson, the selection process for the DiVarsity games starts with player nominations from both coaches and parents. Then, these nominations are sent to a committee who selects the final roster of competitors.
It’s a similar process for the GACA games as well. Athletes are nominated, and then a committee of ten coaches narrows down the nominations into the top-40 athletes based on statistics, academics and community outreach.
Along with being Central’s head soccer coach, Townson is also the GACA chairperson for boys soccer.
According to him, the coach committee had over 500 player nominations to sort through this year.
Brothers Bennett and Brennen Little have established themselves as staples of Central soccer. Bennett, a senior midfielder, played in 15 games and scored nine goals and had three assists for the Lions this past season.
Brennen, a sophomore forward, played in 16 games and scored ten goals on top of one assist for Central. Brennan was also voted MVP at the conclusion of the DiVarsity All-Star game last year.
Perez played 16 games this season for Central with three goals and an important eight assists. Rounding out Central’s All-Stars is Cochran, who has been the Lion’s assist machine this season, as he racked up a total of 21 assists on the season.
Townson shared his thoughts about his students playing in these All-Star games, saying, “I think it’s testament of their hard work throughout the year. Any recognition we can get for our athletes that promotes our school and community.”
The DiVarsity game will be played on May 15 at 6:45 p.m. at Sprayberry High School. The GACA game will be played on June 6 at 6:00 p.m. at River Bend Park in Dalton, Ga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.